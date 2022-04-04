When the Masters Tournament moved to the first full week of April, it meant the tournament would start a little later than it did during its early years.

April 4 has been a tournament date 13 times in Masters history, but not since 1963. For reference, it was the final day of the tournament in both 1937 and 1938.

Here's a look back at some of the highlights of this day in Masters history.

1935: Gene Sarazen is wakened in his hotel room by a woman in the middle of the night.

1937: Byron Nelson made a birdie at No. 12 and an eagle at No. 13 to make up six strokes on Ralph Guldahl and win his first Masters.

1938: Henry Picard shot 32 on the front nine to help secure a two-shot win over Harry Cooper and Ralph Guldahl.

1940: Lloyd Mangrum shot an Augusta National course-record 64 in the opening round. The mark stood for 25 years.

1995: A plaque commemorating Arnold Palmer’s four Masters victories was dedicated. It is affixed to the drinking fountain behind the 16th tee.

2018: Augusta National Chairman Fred S. Ridley announces the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur event to take place the following spring, giving 72 amateur women the chance to compete at Augusta National.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: April 4 in Masters history: Sam Snead's surprise guest, Byron Nelson's first jacket