Flash Flood Warning issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON, EASTERN POINTE COUPEE, WEST CENTRAL ST. HELENA AND CENTRAL WEST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rainfall between 1 and 2 inches. Flash flooding is already occurring. In East Baton Rouge, the Acadian Thruway Underpass is closed due to high water. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Port Allen, Jackson, Clinton, Oak Hills Place, Slaughter, Wilson, Norwood, Brownfields, Pride, Greenwell Spring, Merrydale, Watson, Westminster, Inniswold, Shenandoah, Village St. George and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 147 and 164. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO