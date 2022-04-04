Regular meeting of the City Council

The Aberdeen city council has approved its fifth license for a medical marijuana dispensary within the city limits, and with two pending applications and only one license available, no further applications for medical marijuana dispensaries will be accepted. In an update to the city council at Monday's meeting, City Manager Joe Gaa said the two remaining applications will be processed with the sixth presented to the council unless there's an issue with that application. If that happens, he...

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 13 MINUTES AGO