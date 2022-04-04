Regular meeting of the City Council

The Columbus City Council approved $500,000 for Zora's House to help build a $4.5 million coworking center in Weinland Park for women of color to help them start businesses.
"Women of color are the fastest-growing population in Franklin County," LC Johnson, founder and CEO of Zora's House, said before City Council approved the funding Monday. The...
The Aberdeen city council has approved its fifth license for a medical marijuana dispensary within the city limits, and with two pending applications and only one license available, no further applications for medical marijuana dispensaries will be accepted.
In an update to the city council at Monday's meeting, City Manager Joe Gaa said the two remaining applications will be processed with the sixth presented to the council unless there's an issue with that application. If that happens, he...
PETOSKEY — The terms of Shane Horn’s potential contract for the Petoskey city manager position remain unclear.
After a week of negotiations, interim city manager Al Terry on Monday said he was still unable to provide any finalized details about Horn’s pending employment, and that the negotiation process was still ongoing. Petoskey officials...
Worshippers packed nearly shoulder-to-shoulder in the men's prayer hall for Friday afternoon prayers at the Islamic Center of Central Missouri in downtown Columbia.
It was the afternoon before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims are required to fast from dawn to sunset. The schedule for Tuesday is...
Tiffin, Ohio — The Seneca County Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation to the state champion Tiffin Columbian High School cheerleaders during a session Thursday morning. Coach Jami Hepp spoke to the commissioners about an amazing season in which TC brought home its first cheerleading state title since 2006.
LAVALLETTE — A proposal for improving the waiting area by the borough pickleball courts was presented and reviewed by council members during the meeting held on March 21.
Karen Patson, a resident, has collaborated with Councilwoman Joanne Filippone to plan a layout for the repairs to worn-down grassy areas in the waiting area of the court.
Comments / 0