Harvard, MA

Ramadan Mubarak, From My Organic Chemistry Lab

By Sameer M. Khan
Harvard Crimson
 1 day ago

Suffocated for more than two years by an agonizing pandemic whose global grip only finally appears to be loosening, Muslims around the world look forward to the revival of community life with the recent start of Ramadan — a month of fasting from sustenance and sin, observed each day from the...

www.thecrimson.com

Fast Company

Some Ivy League schools are hiding acceptance rates as students await their fates

Amid rumbles of disruption for the college admissions industry—between the Varsity Blues scandal, the Harvard anti-Asian discrimination lawsuit, and the culling of SAT score reports during the COVID pandemic—a new class of students is nervously awaiting its fate, with all Ivy League universities and a host of schools to release decisions this evening.
COLLEGES
Harvard Crimson

Mother Nature was an English Major

Mireya Sánchez-Maes ’24 is a joint concentrator in English and Theater, Dance, and Media in Currier House. Her column “Insect Insights” appears on alternate Wednesdays. It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single student in possession of a Harvard degree, must be in want of a high-paying job. However little known the feelings or views of such a student may be upon their first entering the College, this truth is so well fixed in the minds of the populace that innocent first-years flock to the altars of CS and Econ with little regard for the trivial frivolities of History and Literature. I mean, sure, they’ll take a distributional Philosophy class, and heck, maybe even minor in Music if the credits line up! But major? “Pffft. I’d like to be employed, thank you very much.”
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Bridgerton Season Two: Characters As Harvard Students

As of Friday, March 25, 2022, the second social season of “Bridgerton” has begun. With love webs, scandals, and new and old faces alike, there inevitably comes drama, procrastination on p-sets, and efforts to ignore Canvas notifications. This season, our most notable additions (and South Asian queens) are Kate and Edwina Sharma, the latter being the Queen’s appointed diamond.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Benjamin Bolger Has No Post-Graduation Plans

“Other people might read a magazine article in The Economist,” Bolger says. “Maybe I'll do a master’s degree instead on the topic.”. Benjamin B. Bolger never bothered to collect his diploma from Dartmouth College. He could easily retrieve his degree — a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies — from the administrative office, but he is satisfied with the symbolic green tube that he received during his 2004 commencement ceremony. At some point, Bolger explains, he’ll probably pick up his certificate when he returns for a Dartmouth football game. “I have the education. That’s what I’m most concerned about,” he says.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Harvard, MA
Society
Harvard Crimson

With Roe in Peril, Revisiting the History of Abortion Activism at Harvard

In comparison to historical waves of activism at Harvard, today’s campus culture surrounding abortion-related issues is relatively quiet — leaving a vacuum all the more striking in the face of looming national threats to abortion access. On Tuesday, March 8 — International Women’s Day — an odd assortment...
HARVARD, MA
Daily Mail

Church court REFUSES bid by Jesus College Cambridge to remove memorial to 17th century benefactor Tobias Rustat over slave trade links as judges say it's a reminder of 'the imperfection of human beings' and 'none of us is free from sin'

A Cambridge college's bid to rip out a 300-year-old memorial to a benefactor with links to the slave trade has been thrown out, in what backers have described as a 'victory for common sense'. Jesus College claimed the memorial to Tobias Rustat - a courtier of King Charles II -...
RELIGION
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Undergraduates Revive Colombian Student Association

Harvard’s Colombian Student Association gathered to share in traditional food and good company last week for the first time since the club’s reestablishment. COLSA co-presidents Manuel A. “Manny” Yepes ’24 and Anthony Morales ’24 were motivated to revive the organization in response to a lack of Colombian student engagement on campus in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
HARVARD, MA
#Organic Chemistry#Hazing#Islam#Religion#Muslims#Harvard Muslim
Harvard Crimson

A Star-Studded Sendoff

Tercentenary Theater will host two Commencement ceremonies this spring — the first for our Class of 2022 on May 26 and a second, less pixelated, celebration for the Classes of 2020 and 2021 on May 29. To the Classes of 2020 and 2021, especially our beloved former members of the Editorial Board, we are so happy to have you back to celebrate you!
HARVARD, MA
Carla Paton

Historians can decipher damaged Greek texts thanks to a new artificial intelligence (AI)

According to the Guardian's Nicola Davis, a new artificial intelligence software (AI) might assist to fill in the gaps in ancient Greek manuscripts and pinpoint when and where they are from. In a report published in Nature by the program's creators, it was revealed that their new artificial intelligence system could accurately recreate up to 62% to 72% of the content of lost or damaged manuscripts.
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Law School Names Stephen L. Ball New Dean of Students

Harvard Law School tapped Stephen L. Ball, a senior vice president at Wells Fargo, as its new dean of students last month. Ball is the first Black male to hold the title at HLS. Ball, who also served as an adjunct professor at Pace University and a contributing writer for...
HARVARD, MA
NewsBreak
Society
Harvard Crimson

Kennedy School Co-Hosts Gender Equity Research Panel on Transgender Day of Visibility

Harvard Kennedy School's Women and Public Policy Program co-hosted a panel in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility with Harvard's Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging. By Santiago A. Saldivar. Harvard Kennedy School’s Women and Public Policy Program and the University’s Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

How David Foster Grew the Harvard Forest to New Heights

The forest, Foster says, “is one of those kinds of resources that no other university has, so it’s something that Harvard should really cherish.”. David R. Foster has always felt a connection to trees, and it isn’t just because his last name is an anagram of “forest.”
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Physician, Know Thy Place

It is disconcerting to know the objects of conspiracy theories personally. As Harvard students, we learn from some of the same experts who participate in the hoax of climate change and researchers who work on microchipped vaccines. When we talk to them during office hours or sit in their lectures, we find it remarkable that such good-natured people are apparently part of various malevolent cabals!
SCIENCE
Harvard Crimson

Flyby Imagines an Ideal Student Government

Abolish the UC this, referendum that. Whenever I have the misfortune of opening my inbox, there’s usually some confusing message about everyone’s favorite student government waiting for me. From what I can glean, there’s apparently some notion to tear down the old way of doing things and start over fresh. Considering how well that worked when getting back with my ex, I’m all for it! It can’t possibly get more bureaucratic and complicated to understand can it? As someone with only the vaguest understanding of what a student government should do, I feel that I’m qualified to recommend a few suitable replacements. Hopefully at least one of these alternatives can give club sports teams some money.
EDUCATION

