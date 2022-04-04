ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Kansas softball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Texas Tech

By Madelynn Hartley
University Daily Kansan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas softball traveled to Lubbock, Texas, over the weekend for a three-game series against Texas Tech. Though the Jayhawks dropped the first two games to the Red Raiders, the team avoided the sweep with a win on Sunday. Sophomore pitcher Kasey Hamilton took the mound for Kansas to kick...

www.kansan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Sooners defeat UAB 2-0 at home to complete 2-game sweep

No. 1 Oklahoma (32-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated Alabama-Birmingham (20-13) 2-0 in Norman on Saturday afternoon. Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts. She allowed just two hits on the day. Offensively, OU tallied six total hits, including two from sophomore outfielder Jayda Coleman and junior...
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Hamilton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Softball Player#Jayhawks#The Red Raiders#Desrochers
The Spun

Former Tennessee Football Player Reportedly Dead At 57

A former football player for the University of Tennessee passed way last week, according to a report. John Bruhin, a former Tennessee football player and Knoxville native, died last Thursday, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. He was 57 years old. No cause of death has yet been determined. Bruhin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

The X-Ray Results Are In For Armando Bacot

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot rolled his right ankle late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. After coming out of the game briefly, he returned to help the Tar Heels close out their rival. Fortunately, Bacot did not suffer any serious damage, according to head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OU waste big lead in loss to No. 8 Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma led 7-1 after six innings, but No. 8 Texas scored 11 runs in the final three innings to win the Red River Rivalry series finale Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. The Sooners (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) scored four runs in the first four innings,...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
Front Office Sports

Mattress Mack Riding Out $5.5M Bet in NCAA Title Game

Famed sports bettor and furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is at it again. Before the Final Four, Mack reportedly placed a total of $5.5 million in wagers — $3.3 million at Caesars Sportsbook and $2.2 million at Barstool Sportsbook — on Kansas to win the title at +190. The bets would net him $10.4 million if the Jayhawks win.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy