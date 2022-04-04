Jacksonville’s best biscuit: Maple Street Biscuit Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday’s Weather Authority Alert was through 4 p.m. as a tornado watch was in effect until 4 p.m. for Baker and Columbia counties in Florida and Brantley, Charlton, Pierce and Ware counties in Georgia. There was even a tornado warning for Ware County, that expired without incident expired and other are no more areas of concern and most of the rain has ended for our viewers in South Georgia. Earlier, the main focus of the Weather Authority Alert was for possible tornadoes in Georgia.
Comments / 0