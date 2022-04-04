ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s best biscuit: Maple Street Biscuit Company

News4Jax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s no longer a secret, and it hasn’t been for a really long time. Your choice for Jacksonville’s best biscuit is Maple Street Biscuit Company. Again....

www.news4jax.com

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best brunch: Grumpy’s Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A three-peat winner!. Jacksonville has voted Grumpy’s Restaurant as Jacksonville’s best brunch -- again!. If you’re feeling grumpy, or hangry, this is the top spot that will fill you up and leave you satisfied during both breakfast and lunch!. Grumpy’s Restaurant is traditional...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

Popular Gainesville restaurant set to close this month as new ownership takes over

Dollar bills line the walls as the scent of grilled food fills the air inside a hole-in-the-wall building and spill onto a patio along West University Avenue. Mother's Pub & Grill has been a staple around the University of Florida campus, widely seen as a go-to location where patrons can catch sporting events, live music and enjoy a heaping serving of shepherd's pie, some sloppy tacos or share a side of fried pickles and banana peppers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
