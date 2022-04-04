Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Glowing Complexion In Gorgeous Selfies 2 Weeks After Hospitalization

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin looked gorgeous and healthy in fresh-faced new selfies just 2 weeks after she was hospitalized for a blood clot on her brain.

Recovery looks absolutely beautiful on model Hailey Baldwin, 25, who showed off her gorgeous complexion and timeless style in a new photo shared on her Instagram just two weeks after her hospitalization. On Mar. 12, Hailey suffered a blood clot in her brain, a long-term COVID side effect that she called one of the “scariest moments” of her life in a message to fans.

In the new photos, shared to Hailey’s verified Instagram on Saturday, Apr. 2, the supermodel showed off her side profile while rocking a quilted grey-and-black leather jacket and loose, flowing brown waves. Choosing an ultra-light makeup look focusing on slight eyeliner and a touch of blush, Hailey looked absolutely glowing and back on top of her game after her health scare. Accessorizing the ensemble with two silver hoops that barely poked out around her lengthy tresses, Hailey captioned the photo with a fairy emoji and certainly lived up to that ethereal spirit.

Hailey Baldwin was hospitalized on Mar. 12 after suffering from a blood clot in her brain. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

After news first broke of Hailey’s health scare back on Apr. 12, she took to her Instagram stories to give fans, in her own words, the story of what had happened. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” She then continued: “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Although Hailey may still be in recovery from the major medical event, she’s been keeping herself busy with some of the biggest social engagements of the year, stepping out at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party solo and sharing a sweet smooch with her husband Justin Bieber on the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday night. Regardless of the fear she may have experienced, Hailey hasn’t let it stop her from continuing to live her life in every way she did before!