ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Glowing Complexion In Gorgeous Selfies 2 Weeks After Hospitalization

By Hattie Lindert
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyeIH_0eyT3uyq00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin looked gorgeous and healthy in fresh-faced new selfies just 2 weeks after she was hospitalized for a blood clot on her brain.

Recovery looks absolutely beautiful on model Hailey Baldwin, 25, who showed off her gorgeous complexion and timeless style in a new photo shared on her Instagram just two weeks after her hospitalization. On Mar. 12, Hailey suffered a blood clot in her brain, a long-term COVID side effect that she called one of the “scariest moments” of her life in a message to fans.

In the new photos, shared to Hailey’s verified Instagram on Saturday, Apr. 2, the supermodel showed off her side profile while rocking a quilted grey-and-black leather jacket and loose, flowing brown waves. Choosing an ultra-light makeup look focusing on slight eyeliner and a touch of blush, Hailey looked absolutely glowing and back on top of her game after her health scare. Accessorizing the ensemble with two silver hoops that barely poked out around her lengthy tresses, Hailey captioned the photo with a fairy emoji and certainly lived up to that ethereal spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYtqH_0eyT3uyq00
Hailey Baldwin was hospitalized on Mar. 12 after suffering from a blood clot in her brain. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

After news first broke of Hailey’s health scare back on Apr. 12, she took to her Instagram stories to give fans, in her own words, the story of what had happened. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” She then continued: “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Although Hailey may still be in recovery from the major medical event, she’s been keeping herself busy with some of the biggest social engagements of the year, stepping out at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party solo and sharing a sweet smooch with her husband Justin Bieber on the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday night. Regardless of the fear she may have experienced, Hailey hasn’t let it stop her from continuing to live her life in every way she did before!

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

168K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

52M+

Views

Related
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Justin Bieber
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Hospitalization#Complexion#Covid
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
The Independent

Hilaria Baldwin reveals she and Alec are expecting their seventh child together: ‘Another Baldwinito’

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have announced they are expecting their seventh child together.Hilaria shared the news she is pregnant on Instagram on Tuesday, where she shared a video of her large family and wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.”According to Hilaria, she and her husband of eight years were “pretty sure our family was complete” before they learned of the pregnancy, with the yoga instructor noting that they are “beyond happy with this surprise”.In the caption, the 38 year old...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy