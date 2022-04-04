ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Not Satisfied with Second Half Effort in San Diego Loyal’s 3-2 Win

By Editor
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
Kyle Vassell celebrates Sunday during the Loyal’s 3-2 victory at home. Photo credit: @SanDiegoLoyal via Twitter

San Diego Loyal SC held on to secure a 3-2 win against El Paso Locomotive FC at Torero Stadium Sunday.

With the win, the team improves to 4-1 with 12 points, its best start in franchise history.

Kyle Vassell, Tumi Moshobane and Thomas Amang each found the net for the Loyal, which remains undefeated at home this season with a 3-0 record.

Vassell and Moshobane scored in the first half when the Loyal mostly controlled possession and penned El Paso into its own side of the field. Alejandro Guido and Nick Moon made the plays that ultimately resulted in their goals.

Vassell opened up the scoring in the 21st minute when he buried a shot a few feet from the El Paso goal line for a 1-0 lead.

El Paso (0-4-0) answered with a score by Harry Brockbank in the 26th minute.

The Loyal took a 2-1 lead when Moshobane fired in a left-footed blast after taking a pass from Evan Conway. It was the South African’s first goal of the season.

In the second half the Loyal took a 3-1 lead with a goal by Amang in the 64th minute after he beat Yuma Monsalves near the left sideline and dribbled upfield to take a right-footed shot.

Manager Landon Donovan though, was not completed pleased with his team’s win.

“You guys heard me say a lot last year when I was happy with a performance whether we win, tie or lose,” Donovan said. “It would be hypocritical to be excited about tonight after the second half. I was disappointed with the last 30 minutes of the game. You can make every excuse, but good teams don’t do that.”

The Loyal heads has a local game against Albion SC at Canyon Crest Stadium on Wednesday. Then USL Championship action continues when the team hosts the Charleston Battery for the first time at 7 p.m. Saturday at Torero Stadium.

The Spun

Alex Morgan Shines In Her Debut: Soccer World Reacts

Saturday afternoon’s National Women’s Soccer League game between the San Diego Wave FC and Angel City aired nationally on CBS. It’s rare to get a nationally-televised NSWL game on CBS, but hopefully we’ll get more of them in the future, because Saturday’s couldn’t have gone much better.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MarketInk: From Sod Poodles to Padres, Sam Levitt Jumps to Big League Radio

At age 30, Sam Levitt says he’s ready to jump to the Big League. After spending time as a radio play-by-play announcer with several minor league baseball clubs, including the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod League in Massachusetts, Corpus Christi Hooks in Texas, Gateway Grizzlies in the St. Louis area and, most recently, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Levitt has been called up to the San Diego Padres.
MLB
