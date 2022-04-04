Grammys live | Jon Batiste wins album of the year – The Denver Post

Jon Batiste walked away with the coveted Album of the Year trophy at the 64th Grammy Awards Sunday night for his eighth studio album, We Are. The singer and Late Show With Stephen Colbert bandleader and musical director beat out a formidable crop of recent releases that included Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Love for Sale, Justin Bieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Doja Cat's Planet Her (Deluxe), Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind, Lil Nas X's Montero, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, Taylor Swift's Evermore, and Kanye West's Donda.
