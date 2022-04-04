ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNine Republicans are running for the GOP gubernatorial...

Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
WOWT

Congressional leaders, Nebraska governor call on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to resign

LOS ANGELES (WOWT) - A day after a federal jury found Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty of lying to the FBI, state and congressional leaders urged him to resign. Speaking on a panel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN on Friday that he was planning to speak with Fortenberry, noting that “when someone’s convicted, it’s time to resign.”
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
The Independent

Busch beer heiress enters Missouri US Senate race

Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine on Tuesday announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, shaking up what has been a low-profile Democratic primary in a solidly red state. Busch Valentine's entrance into the race comes amid widespread calls from fellow Republicans for former Gov. Eric Greitens to drop out of the race after his ex-wife accused him of physically abusing her and one of their kids. The latest scandal renewed Republican concerns that Greitens could win the crowded GOP primary but emerge a damaged candidate in the general election, threatening the party's chances of keeping what should be a...
Fox News

Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP

COMMERCE, Ga. — In Donald Trump's push to fundamentally reshape the Republican Party, few places are a higher priority than Georgia. The former president has issued highly-coveted endorsements in races ranging from governor to state insurance commissioner. His backing of football legend Herschel Walker essentially cleared a path to the party's nomination for a critical U.S. Senate seat.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans outraise Democrats by 126% in Texas Senate races

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘rancid hate’ in new attack on Parkland survivor David Hogg

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has again come under fire for attacking David Hogg, the Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control campaigner, who she said needed to be “more masculine”. On Sunday, Ms Greene was scolded for calling on 21-year-old Mr Hogg to be “more masculine” and to “try hanging out with actual dear hunters”, after he said licenses should be required for gun purchases.Ms Greene, who has long accused Mr Hogg of rubbishing the Second Amendment right to bare arms, hit back at the school shooting survivor with the pair exchanging a number of tweets back-and-forth.The exchange led...
