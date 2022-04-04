Nebraska Governor

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — GOP Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire said Donald Trump is “crazy” and joked that if the former Republican president was admitted to a mental hospital, “he ain’t getting out!”. Sununu skewered Trump during the Gridiron Club’s spring dinner Saturday night, an...
LOS ANGELES (WOWT) - A day after a federal jury found Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty of lying to the FBI, state and congressional leaders urged him to resign. Speaking on a panel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNN on Friday that he was planning to speak with Fortenberry, noting that “when someone’s convicted, it’s time to resign.”
Washington – The founder of the "Cowboys for Trump'' organization and Commissioner of Otero County, New Mexico has been found guilty of entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on January 6, but he was acquitted of another misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. Judge Trevor McFadden ruled from the bench on...
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Thursday compared himself to the union general and former President Ulysses S. Grant in defense of his much-reviled "11-point plan to rescue America," calling himself an "outsider" who will do whatever it takes to push his agenda forward. "I think of myself more like Grant...
The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
When Donald Trump took the stage at a windy rally 70 miles northeast of Atlanta on Saturday, he promised Republicans would win big in November. But first, he said, there was more pressing business. "We have a big primary coming up right here in your state. We're going to throw...
Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine on Tuesday announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, shaking up what has been a low-profile Democratic primary in a solidly red state. Busch Valentine's entrance into the race comes amid widespread calls from fellow Republicans for former Gov. Eric Greitens to drop out of the race after his ex-wife accused him of physically abusing her and one of their kids. The latest scandal renewed Republican concerns that Greitens could win the crowded GOP primary but emerge a damaged candidate in the general election, threatening the party's chances of keeping what should be a...
GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 1 (Reuters) - A half-dozen mostly young Republican activists stood gamely outside of a Chevron station at a busy Southern California intersection, jumping up and down and holding a big sign reading, "Gas too high? Register Republican." The demonstration in Garden Grove, Orange County this week...
Even as Rep. Liz Cheney breaks fundraising records in the midst of her toughest reelection campaign yet, some Wyoming-based megadonors who supported her in previous races are now pouring their fortunes into her challenger. The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne and D.C. based lawyer, has emerged as Cheney’s...
COMMERCE, Ga. — In Donald Trump's push to fundamentally reshape the Republican Party, few places are a higher priority than Georgia. The former president has issued highly-coveted endorsements in races ranging from governor to state insurance commissioner. His backing of football legend Herschel Walker essentially cleared a path to the party's nomination for a critical U.S. Senate seat.
Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has again come under fire for attacking David Hogg, the Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control campaigner, who she said needed to be “more masculine”. On Sunday, Ms Greene was scolded for calling on 21-year-old Mr Hogg to be “more masculine” and to “try hanging out with actual dear hunters”, after he said licenses should be required for gun purchases.Ms Greene, who has long accused Mr Hogg of rubbishing the Second Amendment right to bare arms, hit back at the school shooting survivor with the pair exchanging a number of tweets back-and-forth.The exchange led...
