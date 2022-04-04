ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 90-Year-Old Man, Located Safe

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htSM8_0eyT1ZZH00

TAMPA, FL – Update: Officers searched through the night for Mr. Sunday and were able to locate him. He has been taken home and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for Marvin Sunday. He was last seen in the 2500 block of East 28th Avenue around 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 3rd.

He was possibly seen on East Hillsborough Av and North 34th St at approximately 4:30 P.M. that same day.

He is a 90-year-old black male, approximately 5’11, with grey hair, a grey mustache, wears glasses, has recent stitches on the top of his head, and is missing his left index finger.

He has unknown tattoo’s on his forearm. Sunday was last seen wearing a black and tan shirt with black dress pants.  He is driving a tan Toyota Corolla, Florida Tag BICA76 with a dark tint.

If you have any information, please call the Tampa Police Department at (813)231-6130.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

