Florida Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 90-Year-Old Man, Located Safe

TAMPA, FL – Update: Officers searched through the night for Mr. Sunday and were able to locate him. He has been taken home and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for Marvin Sunday. He was last seen in the 2500 block of East 28th Avenue around 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 3rd.

He was possibly seen on East Hillsborough Av and North 34th St at approximately 4:30 P.M. that same day.

He is a 90-year-old black male, approximately 5’11, with grey hair, a grey mustache, wears glasses, has recent stitches on the top of his head, and is missing his left index finger.

He has unknown tattoo’s on his forearm. Sunday was last seen wearing a black and tan shirt with black dress pants. He is driving a tan Toyota Corolla, Florida Tag BICA76 with a dark tint.

If you have any information, please call the Tampa Police Department at (813)231-6130.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .