ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Former, current UNC basketball players react to win over Duke

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ki6T5_0eyT1YgY00

The UNC basketball program is off to the national championship game in Hubert Davis’ first year in charge and earned the trip by beating arch-rival Duke on Saturday in New Orleans.

UNC went from a team that lost by 20 to Duke in February to one on the bubble, off the bubble and to the Final Four. Now it is one game from winning it all with a tough Kansas Jayhawks team awaiting them.

The Tar Heels traded baskets with Duke for most of the game and even took some leads late. But in the end, it was Caleb Love that came up with the biggest shot of his career, draining a long 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to give the Tar Heels a four-point lead. A few free throws later, the Tar Heels were celebrating knowing they are one game away from achieving their ultimate goal.

But they weren’t the only ones celebrating.

Take a look at some former and even current players that took to social media to celebrate the big win.

JR Reid

https://twitter.com/JRReid7/status/1510456445980008456

Brady Manek

https://twitter.com/BradyManek/status/1510470449620307974

Danny Green

https://twitter.com/DGreen_14/status/1510454597898354693

George Karl

https://twitter.com/CoachKarl22/status/1510456795705217024

Kenny Williams

https://twitter.com/KWill_24/status/1510455664841216002

Brendan Haywood

https://twitter.com/bwood_33/status/1510459518488039427

Justin Pierce

https://twitter.com/JustinPierce23/status/1510466556463136770

Theo Pinson

https://twitter.com/tpinsonn/status/1510458904735531008

Deon Thompson

https://twitter.com/DeThompson9/status/1510454129268822021

Vince Carter

https://twitter.com/mrvincecarter15/status/1510454076852649986

Jawad Williams

https://twitter.com/WORLDWAD/status/1510453743107465219

Joel Berry

https://twitter.com/JoelBerryII/status/1510453886955499522

Brice Johnson

https://twitter.com/bjohnson_23/status/1510454916749299715

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Haywood
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Justin Pierce
Person
George Karl
Person
Jawad Williams
Person
Caleb Love
Person
Theo Pinson
Person
Brice Johnson
Person
Vince Carter
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
On3.com

WATCH: Roy Williams loses his mind during North Carolina victory celebration

Roy Williams had great success as the head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina from 2003-2021 – compiling a 485-163 overall record with three national championships. Although he’s now retired from coaching and is free to do as his pleases, Williams is still a big supporter of the Tar Heels and attends many, many games – including Saturday night’s Final Four in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Unc#Kansas Jayhawks#The Tar Heels
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Duke’s Final Record Against UNC In The Coach K Era

For over 40 years Duke head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski battled UNC for ACC and college basketball supremacy. Now his career with the Blue Devils is over, his final record against the Tar Heels is official. Per InsideCarolina, UNC’s final record against Duke during the Coach K...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy