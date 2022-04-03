Former, current UNC basketball players react to win over Duke

The UNC basketball program is off to the national championship game in Hubert Davis’ first year in charge and earned the trip by beating arch-rival Duke on Saturday in New Orleans.

UNC went from a team that lost by 20 to Duke in February to one on the bubble, off the bubble and to the Final Four. Now it is one game from winning it all with a tough Kansas Jayhawks team awaiting them.

The Tar Heels traded baskets with Duke for most of the game and even took some leads late. But in the end, it was Caleb Love that came up with the biggest shot of his career, draining a long 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to give the Tar Heels a four-point lead. A few free throws later, the Tar Heels were celebrating knowing they are one game away from achieving their ultimate goal.

But they weren’t the only ones celebrating.

Take a look at some former and even current players that took to social media to celebrate the big win.

