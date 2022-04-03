ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out As ‘Tina Snow’ On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AfCL_0eyT1RVT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQ1Vo_0eyT1RVT00

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Megan Thee Stallion is absolutely killing her new blonde bombshell hairstyle and just took to Instagram to give us another slay!

Earlier today, the “Savage” rapper took to the ‘Gram to return as her alter ego, ‘Tina Snow,’ as she donned her new, platinum blonde hair that she wore to perfection. As for her attire, she rocked a sexy silver mini dress that featured tie up sides and a deep tie up v-neck. She accessorized the look with a matching silver clutch and wore silver accessories on her wrists and neck to add to the blinged out look.

“Tina Sn w,” she captioned the IG carousel signaling to her alter ego. Check out the look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

“Slay sis,” one of the rapper’s 28.2 million Instagram followers commented on the IG post while another wrote, “Always looking stunning
,” and she indeed looks gorgeous.

The rapper first debuted her brand new hairstyle consisting of a platinum blonde ombre look over the weekend when she took to Instagram to show off a photo of herself rocking the new hairstyle in a short, blunt cut with bouncy curls that she wore parted over to one side of her gorgeous face. As for the ensemble for the debut look, she rocked an all-jean outfit including a jean crop top and blue jean pants, pairing the fit with a matching blue Chanel purse. For this look, she also wore minimal jewelry, only rocking a blinged-out necklace, ring, and bracelet on her wrist.

Check it out below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

.

Beauties, how do you love this new look on Meg? DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman Of The Year

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Comments / 0

Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5

1K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

367K+

Views

Related
Primetimer

Megan Thee Stallion is getting the docuseries treatment

The Grammy-winning “WAP” and “Savage” musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist’s Texas upbringing and career highlights will be explored in a docuseries from Time Studios and Roc Nation. The project, which doesn't yet have a network or streaming home, "will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to highlight the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenom to pop culture sensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series will explore her path to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive professionally." Nneka Onuorah, director of Netflix's The G Word and Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will helm the docuseries. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Megan Thee Stallion's Rise to Fame Will Be Chronicled in a New Documentary

Houston femcee Megan Thee Stallion has made incredible strides in her career. The 27-year-old first released her “Fever” mixtape in 2019 and went on to become a three-time Grammy award winner just two years after stepping on the scene. The star achieved many of her career wins while overcoming the passing of her mother, Holly Thomas, in 2019. So, it’s safe to say Megan’s built to overcome adversity while staying true to her passion.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Goes Off On 1501 Certified Ent. Over Countersuit

Megan Thee Stallion is easily one of the biggest superstars in hip-hop right now, however, just like many other young artists, she is experiencing various problems with her record label. Meg has been signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment, and in her eyes, she is no longer part of the label. With her project Something For Thee Hotties, Meg felt like she had given 1501 the final body of work that was required of her.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gram#Ig#Chanel
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Husbands Clashed While Filming the Explosive Upcoming Season

It’s rumored that the upcoming season of “Married to Medicine” is explosive. “Married to Medicine” instantly became a hit show on Bravo due to the fact that the cast seemed to gel with one another so well while the cameras were rolling. What has always helped is that most of the cast members had a history before the show. They hoped that their solid foundations with one another would prevent the show from ruining their relationships. However, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, the show’s creator, Mariah Huq, used to be best friends with Quad Webb. However, their friendship was tested after the first season. Quad began to hear that Mariah was talking behind her back. As for Mariah, she felt like being on the show made Quad become egotistical.
TV SERIES
Magic 95.5

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performances and Details on Her Dress

Because of COVID it has been several years since Beyonce fans have seen a performance from her.  It was only right that the queen B opened up the 94th Academy Awards to perform her latest single "Be Alive" from the Oscar-nominated film "King Richard", a film about Venus and Serena Williams and their father Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy