Kentucky State

Cameron joins other state AGs in $16M settlement

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined the U.S. Department of Justice and several other state attorneys general in a settlement with a clinical...

Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Trump and his children agree to sit for depositions in civil fraud suit

Former President Donald Trump and his adult children have agreed to sit for depositions in a lawsuit filed by investors who allege the family conned them into making bad investments in businesses the Trumps were promoting. According to a Friday court filing, the former president is scheduled for a June...
POTUS
CBS News

Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

Is the Supreme Court About to Allow Virtually Any Method of Execution?

Next month, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a Georgia case that threatens to close the door to most of the challenges that inmates can bring about allegedly unconstitutional methods of execution. The court, which has already made such challenges exceeding difficult, is poised to use a seemingly technical ruling to so narrow the reach of the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment as to render it meaningless.
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

Florida doctor convicted in addiction treatment fraud scheme

March 24 (UPI) -- The medical director overseeing a pair of Florida addiction treatment facilities was convicted in an addiction treatment fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Thursday. Jose Santeiro, 72, was part of a scheme that unlawfully billed approximately $112 million worth of addiction treatment services that were never...
FLORIDA STATE
Sentinel

Texas loses high court case over prayer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. The high court’s decision won’t keep John Henry Ramirez from being executed. But the justices in an...
TEXAS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James secures additional court order against AAUCONNECT for defrauding customers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced another court victory against fraudulent post-graduate basketball program AAUCONNECT, which has been ordered to pay an additional $40,000 to seven families that were defrauded by the company. This announcement follows a 2020 court decision that required the program’s owners to issue refunds to former customers and banned them from owning or operating any high school program and post-graduate high school basketball. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that AAUCONNECT had advertised itself as a premier basketball training program and collected tuition money, but failed to provide the training, housing, and education promised. Today’s supplemental judgment brings the total amount of victim restitution to $279,040, on top of $135,000 secured in civil penalties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Rules for Plaintiffs on Civil-Rights Suits (1)

Plaintiffs only need to show prosecution ended without conviction to sue. The U.S. Supreme Court made it easier for plaintiffs to bring certain civil-rights claims after their criminal cases end, rejecting the predominant standard throughout the country that was more burdensome. To bring so-called malicious-prosecution suits in federal court, plaintiffs...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Garland, DOJ face new pressure to pursue alleged Jan. 6 crimes

When the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack subpoenaed Steve Bannon, he refused to cooperate. This set in motion a series of events: The House voted to hold the Republican operative in contempt, referring the matter to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. About four months ago, federal law enforcement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS reaches $484M opioid settlement with Florida

CVS Health on March 30 said it has reached a $484 million agreement with the state of Florida to resolve all claims related to opioid prescriptions at its pharmacies. The settlement will be paid over an 18-year period, and Florida will use the money to support initiatives that combat opioid addiction and abuse, according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
hypebeast.com

Judge Approves Activision Blizzard’s $18 Million USD Settlement in Harassment Lawsuit

A California judge has approved an $18 million USD settlement between Activision Blizzard’s and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The settlement stems from a complaint that the EEOC filed in September following a multi-year investigation, in which Activision Blizzard employees alleged that they faced sexual harassment and pregnancy discrimination at the company and were punished if they complained.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

Biden DOJ’s First Criminal Labor Antitrust Trials to Start

No-poach, wage-fixing deals previously dealt through civil actions. DOJ’s first criminal trials follow 2016 guidance on labor deals. The Department of Justice’s first-ever criminal trials over companies’ alleged violations of labor-related antitrust laws are set to kick off. The pair of trials, which start Monday, will try...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

High Court Won’t Hear Texas Case Over Mandatory Bar Dues

The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it wouldn’t review a ruling that the mandatory State Bar of Texas violates the associational and free speech rights of attorneys when it engages in activities not “germane” to improving the legal profession, such as funding legislative efforts. Plaintiffs Tony K....
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

New York Law Firm Shaves Claim in Legal Malpractice Litigation

Potential conflict stems from representation of former director. Part of claim related to recouping fees dismissed as duplicative. A New York financial services law firm convinced a federal court to narrow the scope of a claim brought against it in a legal malpractice action filed by an aerospace and defense company.
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Must Face Negligence Claims for Separated Migrant Kids (1)

The U.S. government must face negligence and emotional distress claims by immigrants who say they were traumatized by former President. ’s policy of separating families at the southern border. An Arizona federal judge on Friday rejected the government’s request to dismiss a lawsuit filed in 2019 by the American Civil...
IMMIGRATION

