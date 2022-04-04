Missouri Senator Blunt Voting No On SCOTUS Nominee

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt made an appearance on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos to talk about several issues in Washington and announced how he would vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Blunt says he will be supporting the nominee but is certain she will be confirmed to fill the vacant seat in the nation’s highest court.

The 2-term Senator explained that while he believes Judge Jackson is qualified, he does not agree with her judicial philosophy.

Among other topics, Blunt talked about the Russian/Ukraine conflict, cementing his status in support of the Ukrainians.

If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

