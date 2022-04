The chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs has renewed calls for a federal review of the tenant screening industry, which performs background checks on potential renters—sometimes relying on faulty information to effectively deny people homes. In a letter last week, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) detailed his committee’s findings on tenant reports from 10 companies, stating that “a significant number” contained inaccurate information. Citing, among other stats, findings from an investigation by The Markup and The New York Times in his letter, Brown urged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s new director, Rohit Chopra, to examine the industry.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO