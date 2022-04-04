H.E.R., Lenny Kravitz & Travis Barker Rock Out for 2022 Grammys Medley

Click here to read the full article.

H.E.R. brought some serious rock to the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), teaming up with Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker for a head-banging medley.

Standing alone on stage in an indigo-toned suit, H.E.R. kicked off the performance with her Back of My Mind standout hit “Damage.” As if her smooth vocal runs weren’t impressive enough, the multi-Grammy winner then unleashed a wild drum solo.

H.E.R. was then joined by Barker on drums and Kravitz on guitar, as they performed the latter’s 1993 hit “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The trio transformed the Grammys into a rock concert, with H.E.R. and Kravitz trading ferocious guitar riffs as Barker expertly slammed on the drums behind them.

H.E.R. was nominated for eight total awards at this year’s ceremony. “Fight For You” took home the Grammy best traditional R&B performance, and while the song was also up for song of the year, the award ended up going to Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open.”

Back of My Mind was also nominated for album of the year, though the award ended up going to Jon Batiste’s We Are . Back of My Mind ‘s chance at winning best R&B album was bested by Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales.

“Damage” was also nominated for best R&B performance, though it lost to a tie between “Leave the Door Open” and Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Before receiving the Impact Award at Billboard’s Women in Music event in March, H.E.R. told Billboard of her songwriting process, “Everything that I’ve released represents me,” she said. “I’ll never put out something just because it looks or sounds good. It has to be authentic to me — all across the board.”

“More recently, I’ve really been trying to just take control and be the captain of my own ship,” she added. “Of course, opinions come in with people saying you should do this or this. So there’s a little bit of pressure, [but] at the end of the day, I have to love what I do. So if it’s not something I enjoy or where I feel I’m not fully being myself, then I probably shouldn’t do it.”