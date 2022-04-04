ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jon Batiste Surprises With Album of the Year Win at the 2022 Grammys: ‘This Is For Real Artists’

By Stephen Daw
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

After a number of surprises at Sunday night’s 2022 Grammy Awards, perhaps the biggest came in the evening’s final category, where underdog Jon Batiste took home the coveted album of the year trophy for his record We Are.

Presented his award by Lenny Kravitz, Batiste took to the stage dressed in a fully bedazzled cape with a look of shock on his face. Despite being nominated for the most awards at Sunday’s ceremony, Batiste was facing stiff competition from artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more. “Wow, thank you,” he said breathlessly.

The singer, known to many for his work with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show , immediately took the opportunity to thank the people who found meaning within his album. “You know, I really, I believe this to my core: There is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor,” he said. “The creative arts are subjective, and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most. A song or an album is made, and it almost has a radar to find the person when they need it the most.”

After thanking God, his collaborators — including his grandfather, nephews and his father, all of whom appear on We Are — Batiste took a moment to thank the other artists nominated in his category. “Every single artist nominated in this category, I actually love and have had out-of-body experiences with your music, I honor you,” he said. “This is for real artists and real musicians — let’s just keep going. Be you, that’s it. I love you even if I don’t know you, good night!”

Batiste was nominated for 11 awards at Sunday’s ceremony, more than any other artist. By the end of the night, the star had won five trophies , including best American roots performance and song, best music video and and an unprecedented tie for best score soundtrack for visual media for his work on Soul, tying with The Queen’s Gambit.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Billboard
Billboard

661

Followers

985

Posts

363K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
AFP

Jon Batiste: jazz master turned Grammys royalty

An artist's artist with elastic creative dexterity and high-octane charisma, the already world-class jazzman Jon Batiste has emerged as an unexpected Grammys golden boy. Batiste entered Sunday with 11 Grammy nominations, the most of any artist, spanning the top categories but also a variety of genres and mediums, including R&B, jazz, American roots and contemporary classical.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Nas
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic Tapped to Open 2022 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga Added to Lineup

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/1): Lady Gaga is the latest artist to join the Grammys lineup, with the Recording Academy announcing Friday that the singer — nominated for Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett — will perform at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. UPDATE (3/30): Silk Sonic will take the stage at this year’s Grammys, with the Recording Academy asking Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to open the show. The Grammys have added a handful of other artists to this year’s lineup, too, including John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and J Balvin with Maria Becerra. A...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Album Of The Year#Music Video#Creative Arts
KULR8

Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters among Grammy performers

Foo Fighters, Nas, Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton will perform at the Grammy Awards. The artists - who are all nominated for awards at the Las Vegas ceremony - will all take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on music's biggest night on 3 April. In addition,...
MUSIC
Billboard

All the 2022 Grammy Performances Ranked

Click here to read the full article. With the Sunday (April 3) telecast of the 64th annual Grammy Awards back to normal after two years of the global pandemic, the performances took it up a notch in celebration of (in person) togetherness. From Olivia Rodrigo‘s suburban ode to the song that launched her into superstardom to BTS‘ James Bond-inspired “Butter” performance, the Grammys — held this year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — didn’t disappoint. And while comparing them was nearly impossible, here’s how we rank the 16 performances from the evening, from worst to best. 16. Justin...
MUSIC
Billboard

From LA Comeback to Vegas Brunch, How Spotify’s Best New Artist Party Pivoted With the Grammys

Three months ago, Spotify was planning its 2022 Best New Artist Grammy party to be the biggest yet. Originally set to take place Jan. 27 at the 1.6 million-square-foot Pacific Design Center, all 10 best new artist nominees — Baby Keem, Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Jimmie Allen, Glass Animals, Finneas, and Arooj Aftab — were slated to perform.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

RÜFÜS DU SOL Wins Best Dance/Electronic Recording at 2022 Grammys: ‘It’s Been a Beautiful Journey’

Click here to read the full article. RÜFÜS DU SOL have won the Grammy award for best dance/electronic recording at the 2022 Grammys. It is the Australian trio’s third nomination and first win. Taking turns at the mic for their acceptance speeches during the Grammys premiere ceremony, the group’s Jon George, James Hunt and Tyrone Lindqvist thanked their team, their label Warner Records, their partners, manager and others who’ve helped them rise to the level of Grammy winner, noting that their path to Grammy victory has been “a beautiful journey.” Lindqvist also had a special shout out to his four-year-old son, “who...
THEATER & DANCE
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett With Pizzazz & Elegance During 2022 Grammys Performance

Click here to read the full article. While Tony Bennett wasn’t able to attend the Grammy ceremony Sunday (April 3), Lady Gaga made sure his presence was felt. Appearing in elegant light green chiffon, Lady Gaga performed a pair of jazz standards the she and the icon recorded together for their 2021 jazz standards album, Love for Sale. The performance was kicked off with a taped message from Bennett, who introduced his friend Lady Gaga before before blowing a kiss at the camera. Gaga and Bennett, who is 95 and dealing with health issues, were nominated for five awards for Love for...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Brandi Carlile Stuns With High Note During ‘Right On Time’ Performance at the 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. During the Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3), Brandi Carlile — introduced by Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt — delivered a soaring performance of her hit “Right On Time,” off her seventh album In These Silent Days. The album, released last year, helped Carlile score five Grammy nominations, even competing against herself for song of the year with both “Right On Time” and her collaboration with Alicia Keys “A Beautiful Noise.” She makes history as the first woman songwriter to land two nods in this category in the same year. For the performance, Carlile not...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

2022 Grammys: What You Didn’t See on TV

Click here to read the full article. Grammy night is a wrap! After a scaled-back, COVID-safe private ceremony last year and an omicron-inspired rescheduling from the show’s original date this year, the industry showed up in full force for the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Hosted for the first time in Las Vegas, Billboard was positioned on the red carpet, backstage in the media room, and in the audience to bring you all the scoop behind this year’s telecast. (All times in PT.) Noon: The press, publicists and other backstage personnel are beginning to file in for the Grammy Premiere Ceremony. Faintly from the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

661
Followers
985
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy