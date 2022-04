The Idaho House of Representatives twice killed a nonbinding resolution intended to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Act. The resolution failed on a 22-45 vote March 16. It “recognizes the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Act and celebrates the contributions that Idahoans have made to protect and appreciate this iconic landscape in Idaho.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO