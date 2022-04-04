ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Unified teacher strike is officially over

By Julian Tack
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Sacramento students will return to class Monday after the president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association confirmed that the strike is over.

The SCTA and SEIU Local 1021 reached tentative agreements with the Sacramento City Unified School District Sunday afternoon.

“From start to finish, our members have been united in the belief that schools should be adequately staffed with a teacher in front of every classroom,” said SCTA President David Fisher in a press release.

Who is the teacher on the Sacramento strike posters?

“Additionally, we were united in our belief that concessions in healthcare benefits were unacceptable at a time when the district was receiving increased funding. We stayed strong and as a result we now have a contract that will help us attract and retain staff and provide our members with modest raises. It’s important to note that there will be no take-aways,” Fisher continued.

The terms of the tentative agreements need to be reviewed by members of the two unions before more details can be released.

“We want to thank the many parents, community members and leaders in city and county government who stood with us, marched with us and joined us in our bargain-in at the Serna Center,” Fisher said.

The Sacramento City Unified school board is expected to vote to ratify the two contracts Thursday while ratification votes for union members will start earlier in the week.

The teacher’s strike began March 23 and left Sacramento City Unified students and faculty out of school ever since.

