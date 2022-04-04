ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcTMe_0eySyorV00

The final month of their first NHL season will see the Seattle Kraken get plenty of chances against teams fighting for positioning or playoff spots.

The Kraken are hoping to see more performances like what they got on Sunday night.

Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1.

Seattle denied the Stars a chance to leap into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

“I’ve been impressed by the work ethic of our team, how together that we’ve been able to play with a lot of the changes and some of the individuals that have stepped forward and are proving themselves and doing good things night after night,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “So we want to continue that. It’s a busy month. We got a long month in front of us. But let’s try to have some fun."

McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high.

Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-netter in the final minute as Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak. Chris Driedger was terrific in net and nearly posted his first shutout of the season, finishing with 29 saves — including several sprawling stops early in the third period.

“I think were a more competent hockey team. Things have been going our way a little bit more lately," Driedger said. "We’ve been playing just better hockey and competing, no matter what the score is. I really liked our effort tonight.”

John Klingberg scored with 5:35 remaining on a shot through traffic to pull the Stars within 2-1. It was Klingberg’s fifth goal of the season. Jake Oettinger had 25 saves while losing for the second time in his last five games as Dallas missed a chance to jump past Vegas and Nashville.

While Seattle is nowhere near the playoffs, the expansion squad will have an influence on how the playoff picture plays out over the final few weeks of the regular season. Seattle has nine games remaining against teams currently top three in their division or fighting for a wild-card spot.

Vegas picked up four crucial points by sweeping two games from the Kraken earlier this week. The Stars could not capitalize in the same way.

Dallas had won five straight on the road and was looking to sweep a four-game road trip after winning a pair in Anaheim and beating San Jose on Saturday night. But the Stars looked like a team playing a challenging back-to-back and struggled to create good scoring chances against the fresher Kraken.

"This one stings a little bit because you come in 3-0 you fully expect to go out 4-0,” Dallas’ Joe Pavelski said. “Six out of eight points, throughout a season you’re thinking that’s a pretty good trip. But in this situation you’d like to be a little greedy or a little selfish and wanted that fourth one.”

McCann gave Seattle the early advantage while on the penalty kill with the eighth short-handed goal of the season for the Kraken. McCann and Alex Wennberg caught Dallas in a change late in the Stars’ power play and scored on the odd-man rush.

The Kraken also had two breakaway chances saved by Oettinger while Dallas was on the power play in the second period. Oettinger also received help from the crossbar earlier in the second when Gourde’s shot deflected off the goalie and off the crossbar.

Donato’s breakaway goal came off a perfect stretch pass from Carson Soucy, who also assisted on McCann’s goal. The goal came moments after an excellent two-save sequence by Driedger, sliding across to deny Miro Heiskanen on the second attempt.

NOTES: Stars D Esa Lindell missed his fourth straight game with an upper body injury. ... Dallas beat Seattle 5-2 in the first matchup earlier this season. Pavelski had five points in that victory. ... Seattle’s only shutout came on Feb. 2 when Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots in a 3-0 win over the New York Islanders. Driedger’s last shutout was May 10, 2021, while playing for Florida when he stopped 30 shots in a win over Tampa Bay.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Kraken: At St. Louis on Wednesday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
ABC News
ABC News

598K+

Followers

146K+

Posts

323M+

Views

Follow ABC News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
ABC News

'Monster,' not Kessel, will steer Leafs

TORONTO -- Give the other teams a sporting chance, Gary Bettman. Break 'em up -- the Toronto Maple Leafs are just too darn good. In the blink of an eye, the Maple Leafs have gone from jug heads to juggernauts. OK, maybe "juggernaut" is overstating it a bit, but this is Toronto, after all, the home of hockey hyperbole.
NHL
ABC News

Auston Matthews ties Toronto Maple Leafs record for goals in season with 54th

Auston Matthews owns a piece of Toronto Maple Leafs history, hitting the 54-goal mark Monday night to tie Rick Vaive's franchise goal-scoring record. The 24-year-old Matthews scored a hat trick against the host Tampa Bay Lightning in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 victory to pull even with Vaive, whose record has stood for over 40 years (1981-82 campaign, which also was the highest-scoring season in modern NHL history).
NHL
FOX Sports

Dallas faces Seattle on 3-game win streak

Dallas Stars (39-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into a matchup against Seattle as winners of three straight games. The Kraken are 10-28-0 against conference opponents. Seattle scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jared...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esa Lindell
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Karson Kuhlman
Person
Carson Soucy
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Ryan Donato
Person
John Klingberg
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
FOX Sports

Vegas takes on Vancouver, aims for 6th straight home win

Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4, fourth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Vancouver trying to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Golden Knights are 15-5-1 against Pacific opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 10 shorthanded goals, led by William Karlsson...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken
NESN

Stars will have Scott Wedgewood in Net Saturday

Scott Wedgewood will be in goal for the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. The Stars are playing back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday. They play the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. They have elected to have starting goaltender Jake Oettinger between the pipes against the Kraken, leaving Wedgewood against the Sharks. Since being acquired before the trade deadline, Wedgewood has only played in one game for the Stars. That game was a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
ABC News

Detroit Tigers acquire OF Austin Meadows in trade with Tampa Bay Rays

The Detroit Tigers on Monday acquired outfielder Austin Meadows in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced. The Rays received infielder Isaac Paredes in return, along with a competitive balance B pick in the 2022 MLB draft. Meadows, 26, broke out in 2019, hitting a team-leading .291/.364/.558...
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

598K+
Followers
146K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy