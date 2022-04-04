Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek second term

Carrie Lam’s 42-year career as a civil servant will end on 30 June, with the election to replace her taking place next month.

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, who has governed the Chinese region since 2017, has announced she will not seek a second five-year term of office.

Lam’s tenure as the chief executive of one of Asia’s most significant financial hubs has been marked by the upheavals of anti-government protests and, more recently, Covid-19. Critics have accused her of helping Beijing to curtail Hong Kong’s freedoms.

Her announcement came as media reported that Hong Kong’s chief secretary, John Lee, the territory’s second most senior official, was likely to resign to join the race to replace Lam, with the election taking place in May.

Lam, the first female leader in the former British colony, said on Monday at a regular press briefing: “There’s only one consideration and that is family. I have told everyone before that family is my first priority in terms of my consideration. They think it’s time for me to go home.”

Her term as the city’s chief executive will end on 30 June, concluding her career as a civil servant that began in British-ruled Hong Kong in 1980. She told the press on Monday she had informed Beijing last year about her desire to step down after her current term, and that Beijing was receptive.

Born in 1957, Lam, who describes herself as a devout Catholic, took office in 2017 with a pledge to unite a city that was growing increasingly resentful of Beijing’s tightening grip.

In December last year, Lam admitted the difficulties in running Hong Kong. In an interview with the state-owned Global Times, she said the past four years or so might have been the most challenging for Hong Kong since its handover to China in 1997.

“What is most regretful is I was unable to unite Hong Kong society better,” she said, stressing that the “one country, two systems” policy was functioning well in her city. “Gradually, I believe Hong Kong society will be more united, and our citizens should be more confident for its future.”

Critics see her as a divisive figure. Two years after her appointment, millions took to the streets in sometimes violent anti-government protests that ultimately led Beijing to impose a sweeping national security law in June 2020, giving it more power than ever to shape life in Hong Kong. More recently, her administration’s insistence on zero Covid caused further controversy.

“Her slavish devotion to Beijing can be seen mirrored in Hong Kong’s Covid strategy, which has been characterised by numerous U-turns as well as a strenuous attempt by officials to ignore advice from medical professionals,” said Louisa Lim, author of the forthcoming book Indelible City: Dispossession and Defiance in Hong Kong.

City leaders are selected by a small committee of 1,500 members stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, so whoever becomes the next leader will do so with Beijing’s tacit approval, analysts say.

Lee, 64, a security official during the prolonged and often violent 2019 pro-democracy protests, was promoted in 2021 in a move some analysts said signalled Beijing’s priorities for the city related to security rather than finance or the economy. Lee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The leadership election was pushed back from 27 March to give the government time to battle a Covid outbreak that has infected more than a million of the 7.4 million people in the former British colony.

Since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, it has had four chief executives, all of whom have struggled to balance the democratic aspirations of some residents with the vision of China’s Communist party leaders.

Reuters contributed to this report