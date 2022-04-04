ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Brett Kulak: Explodes for three points in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Kulak scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-5 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (31-27-9) VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS (24-38-6) 4:00 PM ET | PRUDENTIAL CENTER. The New York Islanders are looking to finish the season strong. Fresh off a 3-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers, the Islanders look to extend their winning streak to four games when they take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon at Prudential Center.
NHL
FOX Sports

Devils face the Rangers on 3-game skid

New York Rangers (44-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-39-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey enters the matchup with New York after losing three straight games. The Devils are 15-23-4 in Eastern Conference games. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return home to take on Bruins

BLUE JACKETS (32-32-5) vs. BRUINS (43-20-5) As the Blue Jackets have battled down the stretch, there's one thing that can clearly be better over the last two games. Columbus has struggled out of the gates in the last two games, being outshot 14-5 by the Islanders in the first period on Thursday night and 15-5 by the Bruins on Saturday night. While the Jackets were able to escape the first period tied 1-1 against the Boston, they'll definitely be focused on doing better in the home-and-home rematch tonight against the Bruins.
NHL
