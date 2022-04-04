ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Rounds up three points in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Barrie scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, blocked three shots and went plus-4 in Sunday's 6-1...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Recall & Start Skinner During This Road Trip

The Edmonton Oilers have not gotten the goaltending they’ve needed recently, especially not from Mike Smith, and as we creep closer to the end of the regular season, the team will need help. The trade deadline is long gone, and general manager Ken Holland was comfortable enough with the Oilers’ goaltending to stand pat. The problem is they haven’t been (from “Mike Smith’s struggles are real and they are spectacular. Whatever are the Edmonton Oilers to do?”, Edmonton Journal, Feb. 24, 2022).
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Jamie Benn: Lends helper Sunday

Benn notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Benn helped out on a John Klingberg tally in the third period. In his last seven outings, Benn has two goals, four assists, 19 shots on net and seven hits. The 32-year-old forward's been playing on the third line, giving the Stars more depth on offense. He's at 40 points, 159 shots on net, 128 hits, 74 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 68 contests, mainly as a middle-six option.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helps out on game-winner

Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Schmaltz set up Shayne Gostisbehere's goal with 15 seconds left in the extra session. The helper gave Schmaltz six points in his last seven outings. He's at 48 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 50 contests, though linemate Clayton Keller (leg) is done for the year. That could lead to Schmaltz taking a step back on offense over the final month of the season, as the two forwards showed strong chemistry.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: On four-game point streak

Karlsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. After an up-and-down season, Karlsson's enjoying a rare run of consistency with two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winner Sunday. For the season, Karlsson's at 26 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a second-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Ducks

The Oilers begin a three-game California road trip against the Ducks on Sunday night. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers begin a three-game road trip through California on Sunday night when they face the Anaheim Ducks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (31-27-9) VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS (24-38-6) 4:00 PM ET | PRUDENTIAL CENTER. The New York Islanders are looking to finish the season strong. Fresh off a 3-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers, the Islanders look to extend their winning streak to four games when they take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday afternoon at Prudential Center.
NHL
FOX Sports

Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, if he gets healthy enough, could the Montreal Canadiens look at trading Carey Price this off-season? Meanwhile, has goaltender Petr Mrazek played his last game in a Toronto Maple Leafs’ uniform?. Leon Draisaitl suffered what looked like a minor injury. Will he be...
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Arizona visits St. Louis following overtime victory

LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two helpers in win

MacKinnon notched two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins. He had a hand in Colorado's first and last goals of the afternoon, including Devon Toews' game-winner. MacKinnon has six multi-point performances in his last 12 games, a stretch during which he's piled up five goals and 18 points.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Predators News & Rumors: Duchene’s Career Year, Josi & More

The Nashville Predators experienced a quiet week with two games on their schedule, but the results could have been better considering the quality of their opponents. Opening up with a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, the Predators got a pair of goals, including the game-winner, from an unlikely source in Michael McCarron. Juuse Saros looked particularly sharp, stopping 36 of 37 shots and improving to 33 wins on the season. Unfortunately, the Predators faltered against the Buffalo Sabres later in the week, dropping a 4-3 decision. Despite a third-period push to tie the game, Nashville failed to solve Craig Anderson, who stopped all ten shots he faced in the final frame.
HOCKEY
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes

BLUES The St. Louis Blues have returned home from a three-game road trip in Western Canada that saw the team collect five of a possible six points (2-0-1). The Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday to begin the trip, mounted a big comeback Friday in Edmonton to erase a 4-1 deficit and earn a point in an overtime loss, then scored six goals in a 6-4 victory over the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames on Saturday.
NHL
CBS Sports

