Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Finds twine in win

BLUE JACKETS (32-33-5) at FLYERS (22-36-11) The Blue Jackets have lost seven in a row, but you won't find head coach Brad Larsen ranting and raving right now. Sure, the Columbus boss isn't satisfied with the recent results, but by and large he has been happy with the efforts out of his team, which has been in the lead or tied in the third period of seven of those games and has taken three of them to overtime only to fail to get the result.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO