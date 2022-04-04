ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Finds twine in win

 1 day ago

Puljujarvi scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the...

ANAHEIM & ARIZONA BRAWL AFTER ZEGRAS EMBARRASES YOTES W/ MICHIGAN GOAL

Friday night's match featuring the Anaheim Ducks & the Arizona Coyotes ended in Bedlam. This wasn't a great night to be an Arizona Coyote. Trevor Zegras was up to his usual antics, pulling off one crazy play after the other. Coyotes could simply hope to hang on. The Ducks led the 'Yotes 5-0 fifty-five minutes into the match; with five minutes remaining, the Ducks poked at a loose puck in the crease of ARI G Josef Korenar. Jay Beagle & the rest of the Coyotes' five-man unit took exception.
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Jason Zucker Update: ‘Feeling Better,’ Hopes to Return Soon

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker appeared to suffer a serious injury last Thursday when he crashed into the boards, and his right leg extended awkwardly. Zucker was in immediate pain and had to be helped off the ice. The headlines and the situation looked like a small tragedy. Zucker missed...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Recall & Start Skinner During This Road Trip

The Edmonton Oilers have not gotten the goaltending they’ve needed recently, especially not from Mike Smith, and as we creep closer to the end of the regular season, the team will need help. The trade deadline is long gone, and general manager Ken Holland was comfortable enough with the Oilers’ goaltending to stand pat. The problem is they haven’t been (from “Mike Smith’s struggles are real and they are spectacular. Whatever are the Edmonton Oilers to do?”, Edmonton Journal, Feb. 24, 2022).
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets move on to battle Flyers in Philadelphia

BLUE JACKETS (32-33-5) at FLYERS (22-36-11) The Blue Jackets have lost seven in a row, but you won't find head coach Brad Larsen ranting and raving right now. Sure, the Columbus boss isn't satisfied with the recent results, but by and large he has been happy with the efforts out of his team, which has been in the lead or tied in the third period of seven of those games and has taken three of them to overtime only to fail to get the result.
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, if he gets healthy enough, could the Montreal Canadiens look at trading Carey Price this off-season? Meanwhile, has goaltender Petr Mrazek played his last game in a Toronto Maple Leafs’ uniform?. Leon Draisaitl suffered what looked like a minor injury. Will he be...
NHL
FOX Sports

Arizona visits St. Louis following overtime victory

LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
NHL
CBS Sports

SPORTS
