Early Morning Accident Involving Semi Truck Closes Empire Off Ramp for Hours

CERRITOS (CBSLA) — A multi-car pileup involved as many as eight vehicles, and shut down all lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos early Friday. The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. Friday on the westbound 91 Freeway at Bloomfield Avenue. The initial crash involved two vehicles, one of which overturned. (credit: CBS) Cars that swerved to avoid the crash scene ended up becoming part of it — another vehicle overturned, and others were unable to avoid one of the vehicles in lanes that was blacked out, according to the California Highway Patrol. By the time CHP could shut down all westbound lanes, the crash scene and debris field blocked were strewn across the entire westbound side and two vehicles on their roofs. A bumper from one vehicle involved in the pileup was thrown into eastbound lanes, where other vehicles were forced to swerve to avoid hitting it, the CHP said. One major injury was reported, and several people were assessed for their injuries. Four tow trucks were requested to help clear the scene. It’s unclear what caused the initial crash. All lanes of the freeway were reopened by 3 a.m.

CERRITOS, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO