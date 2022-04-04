ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Carrie Underwood's Debut 'Ghost Story' Performance Will Give You Chills

By Kelly Fisher
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood gave a powerful performance of her latest revenge song at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday evening (April 3). Fog danced across the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Underwood’s dress floated behind her as she sang “Ghost Story,” marking one of the first live performances of the newly-released song.

Underwood’s latest release is a haunting revenge anthem that she debuted on March 18, shortly after dropping hints that new music is on the way. “Ghost Story” is unique from other powerful revenge songs because “this time instead of smashing his headlights with a baseball bat, she’s just going to haunt his every waking moment,” Underwood previously explained. “She’s not just the one that got away, but she’s the one that he cannot forget.”

The country icon is also in the midst of her Las Vegas Residency , Reflection, which picks back up in May. Underwood — whose debut gospel album, My Savior , won a GRAMMY Award in the Best Roots Gospel Album category — recently wrapped her most recent leg go the residency and already “ can’t wait to be back again ” for her next series of shows at Resorts World Theater. “It’s such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas," Underwood previously said in a statement. "I’m so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas.”

Underwood is one of many artists included in the star-studded lineup at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, set for May 7 in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app on May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT). Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com .

