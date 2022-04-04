ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brothers Osborne Perform High-Energy GRAMMYs Finale After Emotional Win

By Kelly Fisher
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Brothers Osborne closed the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards show on Sunday evening (April 3) with a high-energy spin on “Dead Man’s Curve,” one of the fan-favorite tracks on their latest album, Skeletons .

John and TJ Osborne took home their first award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Younger Me.” Brothers Osborne released “Younger Me” last year, serving as a heartfelt love letter to a past version of the speaker’s self. The Osborne brothers co-wrote the song in response to the support TJ received when he came out as gay . The bittersweet track reflects on “not quite fitting in” during childhood, but providing assurance that everything gets better: “Youth ain't wasted on the young / These trips around the sun / I needed every one / To get where I'm standing now / It's an uphill road to run / For my father's son / Keep it together / It won't be that way forever.”

When the brothers won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award, John took a moment to thank his younger self for pursuing his musical dreams. TJ delivered an emotional speech to express his gratitude for the GRAMMY win.

“For those of you who do not know this song, it was written really in response to me coming out,” TJ explained, taking a moment as the crowd applauded and cheered. “I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality, and I certainly never thought (I) would be accepting a GRAMMY, after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting this GRAMMY award with my brother, which I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back. I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

The brothers included the award-winning song on Skeletons Deluxe , an extended version that also includes “Headstone,” and “Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” among other fan-favorite tracks. Other hits from the album include “Lighten Up,” “All Night,” “ I’m Not For Everyone ,” and more.

“If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are,” John previously explained in a press release of the album. “If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it.”

Relive Brothers Osborne's GRAMMY Award win here :

