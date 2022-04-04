ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Does My Cat Sit on My Stuff?

By Bridget F
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBridget is a long-time cat owner, cat sitter, and cat lover with years of feline research and hands-on experience. Anyone who is familiar with cats knows that they will lie on the book in front of you, the piece of paper you just set down, the object you want to take...

Nunya Bizzness
1d ago

As I sit here drinking my coffee, fighting the kitty for space on the end table next to my fave chair 🙄. She clearly is queen of everything. But I guess at 16 yo she deserves to be on that pedestal

Rumplez
1d ago

You will get everything and anything you linvest with our beloved felines. They will be your best friend or stagnant roommate. My brothers are better fetchers than a average dog. They communicate with ease to us humans. As long as you listen..Look into how long mankind has been kicking it with domestic felines...a lot longer than any of us knew each other and much longer than comment sections on a Chinese aggregate news source....

Joel Pierce
16h ago

because they like you and want to be close to your things so they can be a part of your life ❤️❤️❤️😊😊 I have a pet cat and it is my best friend they are wonderful to have as company

