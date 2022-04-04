ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Backs Away From Will Smith’s New Film ‘Fast and Loose’

By Jessie Morales
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother headline with Will Smith’s name seems like the last thing the actor needs right now, but that’s what happens when you strike someone live from the Oscar’s. In what is probably a historic first, the most recent winner for Best Actor is actually losing jobs...

movies.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

