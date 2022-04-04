ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans poke fun at Justin Bieber’s leather pants during Grammys 2022 performance

By Kristin Contino
 1 day ago

Fans of Justin Bieber were focused on his peach.

The singer took the stage at the Grammys on Sunday, April 3 for a dramatic performance of his hit song “Peaches” — and got fans talking with his outfit.

Bieber wore a baseball cap, hoodie sweatshirt, and bottom-clinging flared leather trousers that had social media abuzz.

“What in the Ross Geller leather pants is Justin Bieber wearing?” one fan asked , while another tweeted “Justin Bieber or Ross Gellar performing? The world may never know.”

Indeed, “Is it just me or did it look like Justin Bieber borrowed Ross’s leather pants from Friends?” seemed to be the question of the night on Twitter.

Aside from the “Friends” favorite, Bieber’s skin-tight pants drew other celeb comparisons ranging from Cher to *NSYNC , while one Twitter user wondered if he got his pants from early 2000s mall staple Wet Seal.

Justin Bieber or Ross Gellar performing? The world may never know #TheGrammys #GRAMMYs #leatherpants pic.twitter.com/LHpaOzW6vm

— Brittney (@brittNEY_notANY) April 4, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bieber, 28, was nominated for eight Grammys this year, including both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Peaches,” though he walked away empty handed.

Earlier in the night, the “Ghost” singer walked the red carpet with wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, wearing a much looser ensemble than his much-talked-about trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpNuu_0eySuINr00
Bieber’s ultra-tight trousers had fans feeling the “Friends” episode where Ross gets stuck in a pair of leather pants.Getty Images

Sporting a baggy gray Balenciaga blazer and trousers along with chunky platform boots from the brand — paired with a hot pink beanie —the star locked lips with Baldwin ahead of his big performance.

Follow the 2022 Grammys with our up-to-the-minute coverage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHeIE_0eySuINr00
Bieber walked away without any awards at Sunday’s Grammys, despite eight nominations this year.Getty Images for The Recording A

