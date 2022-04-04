The 13 best-dressed celebrities of the Grammys 2022 red carpet: Gaga, Dua, more

No awards show boasts a red carpet as bold and boundary-pushing as the Grammys; you’re far more likely to see stars showing up in campy couture or something see-through and plunging than a sophisticated (but safe) black gown or tux.

And 2022’s Trevor Noah-hosted show on Sunday, April 3 — which featured performances from fashion favorites like Lady Gaga, BTS and Billie Eilish — definitely delivered the sartorial drama.

From Dua Lipa in sexy, strappy vintage Versace to Saweetie in screaming pink Valentino Haute Couture, see our best-dressed picks from music’s biggest night below.

Nobody does Old Hollywood glamour quite like Gaga, and the “Shallow” songstress’ elegant black-and-white Armani Privé gown — accessorized with dazzling Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including a Schlumberger Potager Leaves necklace and Schlumberger Nest earrings — was just gorgeous.

We love seeing a bit of fashion history on the red carpet, and the “Levitating” singer’s multi-buckled, bondage-style Versace dress dates back to the house’s fall 1992 “Miss S&M” collection. Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell and (of course) Donatella Versace have all worn versions of the iconic leather look over the years.

It was only a matter of time before Valentino’s all-pink fall 2022 couture collection started popping up on megastars, and Saweetie’s blond pixie cut and delicate diamond choker are a perfect match for this punchy two-piece look.

First-time Grammy winner or Y2K prom queen? The “Drivers License” crooner cut a stylish silhouette in her trompe l’oeil Vivienne Westwood gown, opera gloves and layered chokers.

Disco ball cosplay’s never looked this divine! The “Have Mercy” hitmaker shimmered and shone in this silver caped Valentino creation.

That’s a Wild Ass Print: The Houston hottie’s one-shouldered Roberto Cavalli gown combined leopard spots with zebra stripes to eye-catching effect.

The “Say So” singer’s sheer Atelier Versace dress may have been minty fresh, but it seems she was also craving caramel — because her blown-glass Coperni purse contained nothing but a handful of Werther’s Original candies.

Just a few days after having surgery, the “Bad at Love” beauty brought major drama in a Pressiat design that combined a structured, strapless bodice with a softly draped skirt, topping it all off with a vintage Pierre Cardin hat. Talk about a speedy — not to mention stylish — recovery.

You can always count on the “Cruel” singer to make a major statement on the red carpet, and this pink sequined Gucci gown exploding with ruffles at the sleeves and hem was a great pick for Grammys night.

The “Girls Trip” star turned heads in this glittering rose gold Prada gown adorned with an asymmetrical bow.

Call it Fabergé fashion: The “Montero” rapper’s quilted, pearl-encrusted Balmain suit was a true work of art.

Another standout menswear moment? “Peaches” nominee Giveon’s black tweed Chanel suit and layered bling.

“Be Sweet,” indeed. From her yellow petaled Valentino Haute Couture mini (and matching manicure) to her pearl-studded braids and sprinkling of Fry Powers jewelry, everything about Michelle Zauner’s look made us smile.