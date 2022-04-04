ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The 13 best-dressed celebrities of the Grammys 2022 red carpet: Gaga, Dua, more

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

No awards show boasts a red carpet as bold and boundary-pushing as the Grammys; you’re far more likely to see stars showing up in campy couture or something see-through and plunging than a sophisticated (but safe) black gown or tux.

And 2022’s Trevor Noah-hosted show on Sunday, April 3 — which featured performances from fashion favorites like Lady Gaga, BTS and Billie Eilish — definitely delivered the sartorial drama.

From Dua Lipa in sexy, strappy vintage Versace to Saweetie in screaming pink Valentino Haute Couture, see our best-dressed picks from music’s biggest night below.

Lady Gaga https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urE1L_0eySu3ED00
Getty Images for The Recording A

Nobody does Old Hollywood glamour quite like Gaga, and the “Shallow” songstress’ elegant black-and-white Armani Privé gown — accessorized with dazzling Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including a Schlumberger Potager Leaves necklace and Schlumberger Nest earrings — was just gorgeous.

Dua Lipa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIlaT_0eySu3ED00
FilmMagic

We love seeing a bit of fashion history on the red carpet, and the “Levitating” singer’s multi-buckled, bondage-style Versace dress dates back to the house’s fall 1992 “Miss S&M” collection. Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell and (of course) Donatella Versace have all worn versions of the iconic leather look over the years.

Saweetie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBKHn_0eySu3ED00
Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before Valentino’s all-pink fall 2022 couture collection started popping up on megastars, and Saweetie’s blond pixie cut and delicate diamond choker are a perfect match for this punchy two-piece look.

Olivia Rodrigo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocaNP_0eySu3ED00 Getty Images for The Recording A

First-time Grammy winner or Y2K prom queen? The “Drivers License” crooner cut a stylish silhouette in her trompe l’oeil Vivienne Westwood gown, opera gloves and layered chokers.

Chloe Bailey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elXGA_0eySu3ED00 Getty Images for The Recording A

Disco ball cosplay’s never looked this divine! The “Have Mercy” hitmaker shimmered and shone in this silver caped Valentino creation.

Megan Thee Stallion https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nB82o_0eySu3ED00 Getty Images for The Recording A

That’s a Wild Ass Print: The Houston hottie’s one-shouldered Roberto Cavalli gown combined leopard spots with zebra stripes to eye-catching effect.

Doja Cat https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9yY2_0eySu3ED00
CBS via Getty Images

The “Say So” singer’s sheer Atelier Versace dress may have been minty fresh, but it seems she was also craving caramel — because her blown-glass Coperni purse contained nothing but a handful of Werther’s Original candies.

Halsey https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWizV_0eySu3ED00 Getty Images for The Recording A

Just a few days after having surgery, the “Bad at Love” beauty brought major drama in a Pressiat design that combined a structured, strapless bodice with a softly draped skirt, topping it all off with a vintage Pierre Cardin hat. Talk about a speedy — not to mention stylish — recovery.

St. Vincent https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTZFA_0eySu3ED00 Getty Images for The Recording A

You can always count on the “Cruel” singer to make a major statement on the red carpet, and this pink sequined Gucci gown exploding with ruffles at the sleeves and hem was a great pick for Grammys night.

Tiffany Haddish https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCkxB_0eySu3ED00 FilmMagic

The “Girls Trip” star turned heads in this glittering rose gold Prada gown adorned with an asymmetrical bow.

Lil Nas X https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aSSt_0eySu3ED00 Getty Images for The Recording A

Call it Fabergé fashion: The “Montero” rapper’s quilted, pearl-encrusted Balmain suit was a true work of art.

Giveon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4IUM_0eySu3ED00 Getty Images

Another standout menswear moment? “Peaches” nominee Giveon’s black tweed Chanel suit and layered bling.

Japanese Breakfast https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCcIl_0eySu3ED00 Getty Images for The Recording A

“Be Sweet,” indeed. From her yellow petaled Valentino Haute Couture mini (and matching manicure) to her pearl-studded braids and sprinkling of Fry Powers jewelry, everything about Michelle Zauner’s look made us smile.

Comments / 0

Page Six
Page Six

92K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Related
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Person
Pierre Cardin
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Bts#Tiffany Co#Schlumberger Nest
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Shimmered at Every Turn in Dramatic Pre-Oscars Gown

Lady Gaga might have skipped the Oscars red carpet, but she's still set to present at the award show. The "House of Gucci" actor stopped by an Oscars viewing party hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation before making her way to the main event. In a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, Gaga dressed in a strapless tulle gown in a gorgeous pale yellow shade. The dramatic number from Rodarte was adorned with tiny glittering sequins, which subtly sparkled at every turn.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Suits Up with Liza Minnelli in Sequined Tuxedo and Pumps at Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga was utterly dapper while presenting the “Best Picture” winner alongside legendary musician Liza Minnelli at the 2022 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The “Chromatica” musician arrived onstage with Minnelli — who notably wore her own Tiffany & Co. Bone cuffs, designed by Elsa Peretti — for the announcement. For the occasion, Gaga wore a sharp black tuxedo, complete with a sequined jacket and bow tie. Giving the look a glamorous spin were a Tiffany & Co. platinum and diamond necklace and earrings. When it came to shoes, Gaga completed her...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is a Jazz Powerhouse in Giant Bow Dress and Gold Pumps for Grammy Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga showcased her jazz vocal skills in sharp style while performing in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The musician was nominated with Tony Bennett for five awards this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. The Academy Award-winning musician took to the stage to perform a jazz musical tribute, featuring the songs “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Along with a band and a video-taped introduction from Bennett, her performance was complete with a sharp mint green gown. The strapless silk number featured a...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Demi Lovato Brings Edgy Glamour In Dramatic Black Dress & Pointy Pumps to Elton John’s Oscars Viewing Party

Click here to read the full article. Demi Lovato brought her edgy sense of style tonight at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles. Lovato stepped out in a head-to-toe black outfit. Her long-sleeve dress was complete with a turtleneck bow embellishment and a dramatic train. The “Confident” singer took things up a notch with sharp winged eyeliner, satin gloves, dainty earrings and large diamond rings. She gelled her raven pixie down and added a matte neutral lip. The Grammy-nominated songstress coordinated the number with a pair of black pumps. The classic high heels featured...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jill Martin reveals fiancé Erik Brooks left her when they broke up

Jill Martin says her unwillingness to change is the reason her on-again fiancé Erik Brooks left her. In an exclusive clip from the “Today” staple’s new series, “The New Rules for Finding Love,” Martin tears up while admitting she never thought it would be bad enough for him to end things. “We were just fighting all the time and I was not picking my battles, and I’m not blaming myself, OK,” she tells Tinx and Tracy McMillan, “but my stuff at that time and his stuff did not match up, and I wasn’t willing to change the way I reacted to...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

92K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy