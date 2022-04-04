ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Citi names M&A specialists to lead Australia, New Zealand advisory unit

 20 hours ago
A Citibank ATM is seen in Los Angeles, California, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/

April 4 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) on Monday named Tony Osmond as chair of its Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) unit in Australia and New Zealand, and Alex Cartel to be the unit's head, as the U.S. bank focuses on strengthening its institutional business.

The appointments also come as Citi looks to execute a global overhaul and exit some overseas businesses. read more

Osmond has led the BCMA business since 2012 and helmed teams that advised on multi-billion dollar deals, including PE firm Blackstone's (BX.N) buyout of Crown Resorts (CWN.AX) and Woolworths' (WOW.AX) demerger of Endeavour Group (EDV.AX).

Cartel, a Deutsche Bank veteran who joined Citi in 2020, had advised iron ore behemoth BHP (BHP.AX) on the unification of dual listing, and Santos' (STO.AX) merger with Oil Search. read more

"These appointments are reflective of our continuous investment in our institutional business... and will ensure we have the capacity to meet the increasing activity," said Marc Luet, chief executive officer of Citi Australia and New Zealand.

Reuters

Reuters

