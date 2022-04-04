ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declines to run for second term

By ANTHONY WALLACE
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpYLM_0eyStFlt00
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that she will not seek another term /AFP/File

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Monday that she will not seek another term as the city's political elite prepares to select a new leader next month.

"I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on June 30, and officially conclude my 42-year career in government," Lam told reporters.

Lam said China's leaders "understood and respected" her choice not to seek another term, adding that she had informed Beijing about her intentions in March 2021.

Lam said her "personal wish and aspiration is entirely based on my family considerations".

"I have to put my family members first, and they feel it is time for me to return home," she said.

A career bureaucrat, Lam became Hong Kong's first woman leader in 2017 after being voted in by the small pro-Beijing committee that selects the position.

Her departure closes the chapter on a controversial five-year term that saw Beijing ramp up control following huge democracy protests -- and a pandemic response that plunged Hong Kong into international isolation.

Hong Kongers have little clarity on who will be their next leader.

The chief executive position is not popularly elected, one of the core demands of democracy protests which have since been crushed.

Instead, the position is selected by a 1,500-strong pro-Beijing committee.

The city's next leader will be chosen on May 8 but so far no one with a realistic prospect has publicly thrown their hat into the ring.

Hong Kong's number two official, John Lee, who has a background in the security services, has been tipped by local press as a likely contender.

Lam said on Monday morning that she has not yet received any resignations from her ministers, a step that cabinet members like Lee would need to make before running.

Lam also thanked Beijing for its support and trust and said her term was affected by "unprecedented pressure" due to the 2019 protests and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hong Kong leader defends health workers drafted in from China

Hong Kong's leader on Friday warned against making "divisive comments" about health workers sent by China to help contain Covid, as tensions over their deployment complicate efforts to control a spiralling outbreak. "Why do we want to make all this fuss and make divisive comments?"
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Afp File#Pro Beijing Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says US declared ‘total war’ on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the U.S. and other western nations have declared “total war” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “A real hybrid war, total war was declared on us,” Lavrov said, as the Associated Press reported. Hybrid warfare refers to...
MILITARY
NBC News

Shanghai starts China’s biggest Covid lockdown in 2 years

BEIJING — China began its most extensive lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation’s “zero-Covid” strategy. China’s financial capital and largest city with 26 million people,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Ex-Hong Kong adviser condemns city leader over deadly Covid storm

A former top government adviser condemned Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday, calling for her to "resign in shame" over a deadly Covid-19 wave that has clogged the city's healthcare system and sent elderly deaths soaring. Former government adviser Wong Chack-kie joins a chorus of pro-Beijing loyalists in criticising Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a politically sensitive juncture for the city with a new leader to be selected by July 1. Key Chinese officials -- including President Xi Jinping -- are also expected to be in town by that date for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. But Hong Kong's 740,000 plus cases and 4,300 deaths in under three months -- mostly inside the city's care homes -- have seen Lam's administration rebuked for its low vaccination rates and unclear messaging around potential lockdown and testing measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

AFP

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy