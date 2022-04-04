Key winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards will be handed out on January 31, 2022 /AFP/File

Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Jazzman and bandleader Jon Batiste led the night with five awards including Album of the Year.

Retro act Silk Sonic -- the group project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak -- won four awards including Record and Song of the Year. Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo was named Best New Artist.

Album of the Year: Jon Batiste, "We Are"

Record of the Year (overall song performance): Silk Sonic, "Leave The Door Open"

Song of the Year (best songwriting): "Leave The Door Open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, "Freedom"

Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, "Call Me If You Get Lost" -

Best Rap Performance: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"

Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters, "Medicine At Midnight"

Best Pop Vocal Album: Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour"

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Doja Cat featuring SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "Love for Sale"

Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

Best Global Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, "Mother Nature"

