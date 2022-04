For most of history, humanity has struggled against the environment it inhabits to carve out a better existence for itself. The Internet, machine learning and artificial intelligence, the blockchain and others in this basket collectively have the power to negate and transform the very limits of our individual existence. But until recently the technological primitives needed for the construction of this decentralized infrastructure still lacked the most critical component: governance. The advent of DAOs has the potential to fill this last remaining piece of the infrastructure layer for society, but the potential for decentralized governance using DAOs remains troublingly unfulfilled.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO