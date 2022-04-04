ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1st day ends with no verdict in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE, Associated Press
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors returned to court to ask a question Monday but offered no verdict during the first day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told jurors to “find...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

COVID-19 delays trial in plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The trial for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that was scheduled to resume Monday has been postponed at least until Thursday because an essential participant tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker ordered the delay Sunday. Undercover FBI agents and informants were expected to testify in the coming weeks, as were two co-conspirators who pleaded guilty prior to trial. Prosecutors last week sought to counter defense claims that the FBI entrapped the defendants, tricking them into joining a kidnapping conspiracy. Jurors heard a recording of one of the defendants specifically talk about the prospect of kidnapping the Democratic governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Elk Rapids, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Will Albuquerque’s rent continue to rise?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Would-be renters know: Albuquerque’s apartment market has been hot. But what does the future hold? Will it get harder and more expensive to find a place to live like in neighboring Las Vegas, NV and Lubbock, TX? Or could relief be on the way soon, as some other southwestern cities like Denver are reporting?
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Michigan#Fbi#Governor Of Michigan#Ap
US News and World Report

Jury to Weigh Fate of 4 Men Charged in Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

(Reuters) - A jury will begin deliberations on Monday in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in a case that pits domestic terrorism allegations against accusations of entrapment and prosecutorial overreach. In closing arguments on Friday, a government prosecutor described the men...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico launches cannabis sales within Texans’ reach

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico brought recreational marijuana sales to the doorstep of Texas, the largest prohibition state, as the movement toward broad legalization sweeps up even more of the American West. Anyone 21 and older can purchase up to 2 ounces (57 grams) of marijuana —...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

What the newly-released 1950 census reveals about New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a detailed peak behind the curtain of one of New Mexico’s most consequential decades. Newly released data shows who helped fuel New Mexico’s growth from a sparsely populated, dusty, rural outpost to a growing urban center in the southwestern United States.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
KRQE News 13

California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — For all California’s nation-leading attempts to regulate firearms, the state has not found a way to deter those happy to skirt the laws with stolen or homemade and increasingly prevalent “ghost” guns. In just two recent examples, police say the first weapon...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy