Aspiring singer Abigail Barlow, 22, and 19-year-old composer and musician Emily Bear built on Barlow's success with her “What if Bridgerton was a musical?” TikTok video to create a 15-song album that was sparked by the Netflix period drama. Now they are Grammy winners, beating out such big names as Andrew Lloyd Webber and Bob Dylan. “It’s hard to comprehend fully — like, we did this from our bedrooms,” Barlow told The New York Times on Monday. “In my head, there was no way this was going to happen,” Bear added. “We just wanted to put out the album for the people that followed the whole process of it.”

11 HOURS AGO