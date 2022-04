Grief is an individualized process, though Goonew’s family and diehard fans’ way of celebrating his life left many perplexed. The rapper—whose real name is Markelle Morrow—was gunned down just over two weeks ago, as Blavity previously reported. Specifically, Goonew was killed in his hometown of District Heights, Maryland, on March 18. An unknown perpetrator robbed Goonew and shot him in the back, and he was pronounced dead less than 2 hours later.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO