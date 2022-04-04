Name Of Suspect In Turner Turnpike Shootout Released By OHP

Six high school-aged girls died in a crash with a semitruck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Highway patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart told CNN the fatal crash happened about 1:30 p.m. The girls were riding in a small passenger vehicle when it collided with a semitruck at an intersection in...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have identified the suspect involved in a 16 hour standoff that began late Wednesday night and came to an end Thursday evening. According to police, Jeffrey Watkins, age 48, was barricaded inside Apartment 4E at Park Place Apartments, located at 1831 Wynnton Road, from 11:08 p.m. on March 23, […]
--- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a wrong-way driver who crashed into a state trooper before fleeing the scene. OHP says it started after calls came in about a wrong-way driver along I-240 just after midnight on Thursday morning. A trooper set themselves up on the highway, in a position to try and stop the driver, but ended up in a head-on collision. The wrong-way driver then made a U-turn and attempted to flee the scene, heading eastbound on 240.
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
The recent murder of a Maryland rapper proved to be quite hard on his family, but they made sure that his final performance was an everlasting one by erecting his dead body up at a nightclub and hosting a funeral service so that all his loyal loved ones could pay their final respects face-to-face.
An 18-year-old man was hit and killed over the weekend and his family has lots of questions. Jose Polanco was two blocks away from home when he was stopped by police for a traffic violation. Jose's aunt said Jose was like her son. He has only lived in Tulsa for about a year, and she can't believe he's gone so young. Maria Polanco said 18-year-old Jose Polanco moved to the US from Guatemala in search of a better life.
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
A 74-year-old man living in Akron, Ohio, told police he shot a teenager multiple times after he broke into his home last week. The homeowner, who asked to be identified by his nickname of "Lurch," told FOX 8 Cleveland the home invasion happened around 7:30 in the morning March 29. He said he opened fire when the teen came crashing through his front glass door.
Oklahoma City police said a train collided with a pedestrian Thursday morning. The collision happened around 8 a.m. near North Rockwell Avenue and Melrose Lane. At this time, authorities said they have already cleared the scene. The pedestrian's condition is not yet known. Police said an investigation into the collision...
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man alleged to have been in a shootout with police has now been arraigned. Police said officials with the Michigan State Police (MSP) Fugitive and Emergency Support teams went to a residence on March 17 in Clinton County to attempt a felony arrest of Corey Michael Galesk, a 34-year-old man from Saint Johns. Police said as teams made contact at the residence Galesk fired on the troopers, who returned fire.
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide at a convenience store in southwest Oklahoma City. Police confirm it happened at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of S. Western Ave. Police say it started as an altercation between two people. One person got into a car and struck the other...
A woman is hospitalized in critical condition following a head-on collision on I-40 near Shields Blvd. According to OHP, a drunk driver is responsible for the wrong way collision and was arrested Friday night. According to OHP, Geraldine Azofeifa had too much to drink, when she got behind the wheel...
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, six females were killed in a crash in Tishomingo. On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that six females were killed in a crash in Tishomingo. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has named a man connected to a Friday night shooting at a busy department store. Authorities are seeking Zachariah Larry, 22, of Texarkana Texas. Larry has prior warrants out from a previous incident. The shooting took place just after 9:30 p.m....
Editor's Note: News 9 Photojournalist Mauricio Rodriguez contributed to the reporting of this story. A human smuggling case is under investigation in McClain County. A Wayne man discovered what he says were dozens of people in the back of a semi-trailer Monday night. The incident happened across the road from...
A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
A video surfaced over the weekend of what appears to be a very dangerous joke taking place at the McDonald's in Scott. Reddit user ILoveYou_HaveAHug posted the video with the title "Rolled up on this. Good times Scott, LA. Go Rams!", the last part in reference to the Acadiana High School shirt one of the boys is wearing.
Police on Sunday identified the crazed suspect on the loose who stabbed two workers at the Museum of Modern Art Saturday — and released shocking video of the bloodshed. Gary Cabana, 60, was enraged that his membership to the iconic Midtown museum had been canceled when he rushed through the W. 53rd St. movie theater entrance and jumped over the counter, police said. He repeatedly stabbed a man ...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated Tuesday's crash that took the lives of six high school girls in Tishomingo. : Support Pours In After 6 Girls Died In Tishomingo Crash. Troopers say the six girls were in a car that seats four when it was hit by a semi-truck. The impact...
