Women’s Final Four Fans Pack Downtown Minneapolis

By Kate Raddatz
 1 day ago
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The national spotlight was on Minneapolis this weekend, as the NCAA Women’s Final Four brought not only basketball, but all the events along with it.

“Being able to support women’s sports in this way is so phenomenal,” Ellie Mullen, from St. Cloud said. “And being able to celebrate after two years of everybody sitting at home is super cool.”

Fans lined the red carpet outside Target Center Sunday ahead of the National Championship, hoping to catch a glimpse of the teams making their way into the arena.
Maddie Bogenreif, 9, came early to see UConn star and Hopkins High School grad Paige Bueckers walk by.

(credit: CBS)

The championship game marked the pinnacle of a weekend packed with final Four events. Target Center’s assistant GM Amy Rahja said Sunday night’s game would have over 18,000 fans in the building.

“It’s thrilling,” Rahja said. “It’s so nice to see the community being shown on a national level, and everyone seeing how wonderful Minneapolis is, seeing people come back downtown and experience the city.”

Mom-and-daughter duo Colleen and Denise Grayson have been to nine Women’s Final Four championships together.

“We went to the first one and it was awesome,” Denise, from California, said. “We love to see a different city every time and great basketball.”

Downtown Minneapolis
