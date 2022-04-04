Aliyah Boston and Candace Parker share a special moment after South Carolina's NCAA championship victory

Aliyah Boston (left) and Candace Parker. Elsa/Getty Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks bested the UConn Huskies 64-49 in Sunday's national championship game.

Aliyah Boston gave WNBA star Candace Parker a shout-out while accepting her Most Outstanding Player award.

Parker returned the love by shouting "I'm so proud of you" from a crowd gathered on the court.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are your 2022 Women's National Basketball Association champions.

And superstar center Aliyah Boston is a bonafide legend.

The 6-foot-5 consensus National Player of the Year capped her historically dominant season with an 11-point, 16-rebound NCAA title game performance to guide the Gamecocks to their program's second national championship. Her 30th double-double of the year — combined with a 23-point, 18-rebound showing in the Final Four against Louisville — earned Boston Most Outstanding Player honors.

Boston cuts down the net. AP Photo/Eric Gay

And she used the big moment to show some love to one of the icons of the sport. After seemingly wrapping up her acceptance speech at center stage on the Target Center court, Boston raised the ESPN mic back to her lips.

"Candace Parker, I'd like to say hi," Boston said. "I love you, girl."

Then she raised her hands into the shape of a heart. Parker, the two-time WNBA champion and two-time league MVP, looked on from the front row of a crowd that had amassed down below on the hardwood. She raised a hand of her own, nodded her head, and mouthed "I love you — I'm so proud of you" right back to Boston.

Game recognize game.