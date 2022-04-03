ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young couple in their 20s share exactly how they built a dreamy four-bedroom farmhouse worth $780,000 - and reveal their money-saving tips

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A young couple have shared how they built their first home worth $780,000 despite struggling to get into the property market and battling Covid setbacks.

Jasmyn Prestt, 23, and Mitchell Wilson, 27, 'always knew' they wanted to build their 'dream home' rather than buy an existing property to renovate.

The pair from Drouin, 90 minutes southeast of Melbourne, managed to secure a 1.4 acre property on June 16, 2020 during the pandemic.

Jasmyn told Daily Mail Australia she and Mitchell had to save hard for three years - working long hours and on weekends in order to save a 20 per cent deposit of $102,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AT9qs_0eySrc5k00
A young Australian couple have built their dreamy 'modern farmhouse' worth $780,000 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UG2bj_0eySrc5k00
Jasmyn Prestt, 23, and Mitchell Wilson, 27, 'always knew' they wanted to build a house rather than buy an existing home to renovate. The pair from Drouin, 90minutes southeast of Melbourne, managed to secure a huge 1.4acre property on June 16, 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29D6Zm_0eySrc5k00

'We got incredibly lucky on the land and paid $390,000 (each) and the block is 5524m2,' cafe manager Jasmyn said.

'We really weighed up the pros and cons of buying an established property or starting from scratch, but in my mind I had a super particular style I was going for.

'The best option for us to achieve that was to build instead of buy an already built home.'

They secured the house on January 24, 2021 and the stunning 'modern farmhouse' features four bedrooms, two lounge rooms, two bathrooms and a powder room.

At the moment they are waiting for furniture to arrive to complete the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjsby_0eySrc5k00
They secured the house on January 24, 2021 and the stunning home (pictured) features four bedrooms, two lounge rooms, two bathrooms and a powder room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfC0x_0eySrc5k00
Jasmyn said she's been 'obsessed' with ranch-style homes for as long as she can remember and wanted to combine the look with a minimalistic touch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WweRi_0eySrc5k00
'We really weighed up the pros and cons of buying an established property or starting from scratch, but in my mind I had a super particular style I was going for,' Jasmyn said 

Jasmyn said she's been 'obsessed' with farm houses for as long as she can remember and wanted to combine the look with a minimalistic touch.

The pair had been saving for three years and boosted their incomes by working extra hours as well as on weekends.

'It was super hard to find the balance of being social and working to save more money especially the year leading up to purchase the block,' Jasmyn said.

Luckily the pair also had access to a first home owner grant, giving them $20,000 towards the house deposit as well as $15,000 for a builder grant at the time of purchase.

The entire home build only took eight months to complete with a few setbacks due to Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hN5me_0eySrc5k00
The entire home build only took eight months to complete with a few setbacks due to Covid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fO7Su_0eySrc5k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJk3H_0eySrc5k00

The advantages of building a home compared to buying:

1. You are the first owner - any problems, maintenance issues and short-term problems can be fixed by speaking to the builder

2. Limited surprise bills - as a young person you won't want to be putting money towards occurring maintenance costs - such as leaking taps, holes in the roof, etc.

3. Higher rental price and easier to rent to tenants

While they adore the finished look, Jasmyn said that handling the property market was 'stressful from start to finish'.

'Covid had just hit Australia, I was losing my job and prices for everything were rising - it was a scary time I really worried a lot at the start if any of this would be possible,' she recalled.

'We definitely got the block we were after we like to say we hit the jackpot and feel extremely lucky.'

Covid also caused delays on the build and material shortages, which 'robbed' the couple of the fulfilling experience.

'We missed out on most stages due to lockdowns and I was out of a job, so it was super stressful to not know what the future held for us,' Jasmyn said.

But while this is the couple's 'dream home' it likely won't be their 'forever home'.

Jasmyn's three tips for young Aussies wanting to build a home:

1. Do your research - try your hardest to understand the basics when going into it and understand the costs

2. Ask EVERY SINGLE question you have - there's no dumb questions

3. If possible, live at home for as long as possible or learn how to budget (which means no more $6 large coffees)

