ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Construction Begins Tomorrow on Route 13

By Alexandra Deryn
NewsChannel 36
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- Construction is set to begin tomorrow for a long-awaited road project in Chemung County. Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery said a great amount of preparation has...

www.weny.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Delayed bridge project back underway

Lowman, NY (WENY)-- The Lowman Crossover has finally begun installing steel beams needed for the project. The project was delayed due to supply chain issues that affected the delivery of the steel beam. The beams were originally supposed to be delivered back in August of last year, but that delivery...
LOWMAN, NY
WOWO News

Significant Construction Project To Begin On I-69 This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of Northern Indiana’s busiest roads will see significant construction beginning on Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is giving motorists plenty of warning about construction and lane closures on I-69 that are set to kick off this Saturday. INDOT says work is going to take place on the bridges over Robinson Creek, just north of Lower Huntington Road. Construction is expected to take place over several seasons, with work set to begin on or after March 26. The work is expected to end for 2022 in November. Overall, the project is scheduled for completion in June 2024.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsChannel 36

Connector Road Work to Begin Monday in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- Construction is set to begin next week for a long-awaited road project in Chemung County. Crews will begin work on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads, on what is known as the Route 13 Connector Road. The project aims to connect the Horseheads HOST Terminal to Route 13.
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chemung County, NY
Chemung County, NY
Government
WHEC TV-10

Park Avenue Festival officially canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Park Avenue Festival is officially canceled. Park Avenue Merchants made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon:. "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you there will not be a Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival this year!. "We have worked hard to...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Uban Construction#Weny#Nyseg
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Interstate 79 construction will shift traffic beginning Thursday

After previously postponing, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will move forward this week with work that will shift northbound lanes of Interstate 79 to the southbound side of the highway. Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, single-lane restrictions and traffic stoppages will occur to prepare for the left lane of northbound...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Heights business receives million dollar state grant

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Stamped Fittings, LLC, an HVAC component manufacturer, has received a grant to build a new state-of-the-art facility located in Big Flats. Stamped Fittings, LCC was awarded a $1.01 million grant to construct a new facility located in Big Flats located at the Airport Corporate Park. The facility will reportedly feature […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Construction to begin soon on Delaware broadband project

(The Center Square) – A $56 million project to extend broadband to every Delaware home will begin in the coming weeks, state officials announced. Gov. John Carney and Jason Clarke, the state’s chief information officer, announced Broadband Infrastructure Grants were awarded to three internet providers as part of a broadband infrastructure project that began last October.
POLITICS
Urban Milwaukee

Habitat for Humanity begins construction on new houses in Harambee

Earlier today Habitat for Humanity launched their 2022 building year at two sites in the Harambee neighborhood in the 6th Aldermanic District. This is a continuation of the organization’s goal to build 80 new homes over four years in the area. This partnership has been a shining example of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
FingerLakes1.com

What’s next for Great Northern Mall in Clay?

Great Northern has gone through a tough stretch over the last several years, but the shopping attraction along State Route 31 still stands. The mall is open, but a leaky roof, potholes around the building, and dim lighting in the parking lot are creating concerns for tenants and shoppers alike.
CLAY, NY
Daily Voice

Work Starts On Major New Suffolk County Roadwork Project

A $71 million construction project has been launched a year ahead of schedule on Long Island as officials seek to improve safety and access to bicyclists, pedestrians, and bus users. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced the start of a $71.4 million project to reconstruct and modernize...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WCIA

New SMTD routes begin Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District is modifying some of its bus routes and those changes go into effect on Monday. The District said the changes are meant to optimize routes and adapt to construction of the District’s new transfer center. The OE Express will run every 15 minutes instead of every […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NewsChannel 36

What to do in the event of a pileup

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- The death toll in the 80-vehicle Pennsylvania pileup crash currently stands at six people. Dozens of people were injured. It is a tragic situation that could happen to anyone. AAA’s Director of Public Relations, Elizabeth Carey, gave some helpful safety tips on what to do during a pileup wreckage.
ACCIDENTS
NBCMontana

Gas tax suspension under consideration in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — After weeks of debate, it seems like one policy trying to decrease gas prices for New Yorkers might soon become a reality. A bipartisan group of lawmakers called for New York state to suspend its gas tax after prices at the pump went above $4 and beyond.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy