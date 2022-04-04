ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Carrie Underwood Haunt the Grammys With Live Debut of ‘Ghost Story’

By Joseph Hudak
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood gave the live debut of her new single “Ghost Story” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/that keeping you up, all night memory,” she sang as a wind machine dramatically blew back her blonde...

www.sfgate.com

