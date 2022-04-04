ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic brand Chupa Chups launches an ice cream version of its best-selling strawberry and cream lollipops

By Shania Obrien
 3 days ago

Confectionary brand Chupa Chups is launching an ice cream version of its popular Strawberry & Cream flavoured lollipops.

The delicious strawberry and vanilla ice cream swirl is scooped into a waffle cone and sold in a four pack for $8.50.

The ice cream will be distributed by Australian dairy company Bulla Dairy Foods and will feature chunks of crushed candy and a delectable strawberry sauce drizzled atop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqWqF_0eySqdrq00
Confectionary brand Chupa Chups is launching an ice cream version of its popular Strawberry & Cream flavoured lollipops
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qlftp_0eySqdrq00
The ice cream will be distributed by Australian dairy company Bulla Dairy Foods and will feature chunks of crushed candy and a delectable strawberry sauce drizzled atop

Bulla Dairy Foods is one of Australia's oldest family dairy companies and has ensured each product is made with fresh, local milk and cream.

The ice cream packs are presently available in independent grocers and will be distributed Australia wide by Woolworths from May 2.

Many are excited to get their hands on the popular ice cream.

'I'm so excited for this,' wrote one woman. 'I'm going straight to the ice cream aisle during my next trip to Woolies.'

'My kids are going to eat me out of house and home with this,' said another. 'But at least it looks delicious!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXiI8_0eySqdrq00
 The strawberry and vanilla swirl is scooped into a waffle cone and sold in a four-pack for $8.50

But others weren't as pleased with the Chupa Chups's latest release.

'Why is it a bad thing to specialise nowadays?' asked one man. 'They should stick to lollipops.'

'It's really not like we needed ANOTHER strawberries and cream flavoured ice cream,' said another. 'It would be news if they had a new flavour.'

A third complained, 'why are candy companies coming out with new ways to rot our teeth faster?'

