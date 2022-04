Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect in Manitowoc.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night officers were dispatched to South 13th Street at Washington Street for a report of a bicyclist that was involved in a hit and run with another vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle is a medium sized gray four door vehicle with a male driving.

The Manitowoc Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 920-686-6551.