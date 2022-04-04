ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

India’s Ram Charan Talks ‘Mind Blowing’ Success of ‘RRR,’ Acting With Chiranjeevi (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEimq_0eySpc1K00

Click here to read the full article.

Indian star Ram Charan is revelling in the success of S.S. Rajamouli ’s period action drama “ RRR ” (“Rise Roar Revolt”). The film released March 25 worldwide and scored a $65 million opening weekend , debuting in third place in the U.S. and second in the U.K. and Ireland.

Produced on budget of approximately $73 million by D. V. V. Danayya, “RRR” is a lavish, rambunctious entertainer crammed with eye-popping set pieces and death-defying stunts. Set in the 1920s, the historical fiction story by Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli see Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) meet and become fast friends. Their common enemies are the occupying colonial British. The cast also includes Bollywood A-listers Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The film, which was the leading film worldwide on its opening weekend, has now marched past INR8 billion ($105 million), according to industry estimates.

“I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No. 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise,” Ram Charan told Variety . “That was mind blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel.”

The cast went through an extensive workshop process before principal photography commenced. Their characters were laid out in minute detail by Rajamouli, from childhood to teenage years through early adulthood. Ram Charan’s Alluri Sitarama Raju, for example, is well read, a yogi and excels in archery.

“All these elements had to be embedded in my character when he begins the film, though everything is not going to be visually seen from the first scene,” said Ram Charan. “That was a very challenging part because you had only the scope to emote this much, I could not go all out. And meditation helps his character to withhold a lot of emotions, coming from his childhood to now what he is going through with his friend in the present. All this takes a lot of mental strength.”

The actor is also in peak physical condition in the film and the effort was not to create a modern chiseled gym-toned body fueled by protein shakes, but to be true to the 1920s period where gyms in India took the form of wrestling groups.

One of the talking points in the film is the “Naatu Naatu” dance number, shot in Kyiv, which is now a war zone due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ram Charan got in touch with Rusty, who was in charge of his security. “He burst out crying, and he said ‘the situation is bad.’ He sent me ground level videos, which have not been seen in any of the television coverage. They were dreadful,” said Ram Charan. “I have seen bodies frozen, not in ice, but frozen due to being burned. If you touch it, probably they will turn into ashes.” Rusty is now one of the Ukrainians fighting against the Russians. Ram Charan is helping him financially as well as emotionally.

“I keep texting him, he keeps talking to me when the day ends, maybe they are relaxed a bit sitting in bunkers, sometimes it’s just a small talk just to pep him up. And he sends me pictures and we do a video chat,” said Ram Charan.

The actor previously worked with Rajamouli on “Magadheera” (2009). Apart from reuniting with Rajamouli, one of the highlights of the “RRR” experience for Ram Charan was bonding with his co-star NTR Jr, who is also known as Tarak.

“Working with my buddy Tarak and achieving the scale of success in our best director of India’s direction, this is the best any actor or any person in my shoes will ask for,” said Ram Charan. “I know there was so-called rivalry between us, but we’ve been friends even before ‘RRR’.”

Next up for Ram Charan is Koratala Siva’s “Acharya,” alongside his father, Indian cinema megastar Chiranjeevi . While Chiranjeevi has had cameos in Ram Charan’s films including “Magadheera” and “Bruce Lee: The Fighter” (2015), this is the first time they share significant screen time together. In the film, due to release on Apr. 29, Chiranjeevi plays a social reformer who fights against corruption while Ram Charan plays a new comrade who looks up to him.

“It’s a dream come true, I’ve learned a lot. I don’t think I stepped into ‘Acharya’ as a co-star, I’ve stepped into it as a student and I’ve learned a lot from him,” said Ram Charan. “And the best part is he never hand held me through any of the shooting days. He let me live my character and he let me make mistakes. He let me do another take. But he didn’t have any problem, never lost his cool, and that I’m really thankful for.”

Ram Charan is currently filming a project identified as “RC15,” directed by Shankar Shanmugam, known for his big-budget extravaganzas including “Sivaji,” “Enthiran” (aka “Robot”) and “2.0,” all starring superstar Rajinikanth.

After that is a film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the hit film “Jersey” (2019). Details are under wraps at the moment.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Army of the Dead’ Star Huma Qureshi Wraps Anti-Body-Shaming Film ‘Double XL’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Huma Qureshi, one of the stars of Zack Snyder’s Netflix film “Army of the Dead,” has wrapped the shoot of anti-body-shaming film “Double XL.” Qureshi, who stars in the film alongside Sonakshi Sinha, also debuts as a producer via her company Elemen3. Satram Ramani (“Helmet”) directs. “In all cultures there are ways in which we try and standardize beauty and we try and almost tell young young girls, that [if] you don’t adhere to a certain body type, you are not beautiful, cherished, you’re not special, you’re not valued,” Qureshi told Variety. “Why do we...
MOVIES
Variety

‘RRR’ Review: Telugu Cinema Superstars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan Shine in a Splendidly Exciting Epic

Click here to read the full article. Straight out of Tollywood: “RRR,” a bigger-than-life and bolder-than-mainstream action-adventure epic, is performing mightily in international release as audiences marvel at its spectacle, embrace its emotions, and sway to its music while being repeatedly gobsmacked by its unfettered audacity. Propelled by the Telugu Cinema triumvirate of superstars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan and director S.S. Rajamouli — whose combined names are one reason for the triple-consonant title — the movie is such an irresistible and intoxicating celebration of cinematic excess that even after 187 minutes (including intermission or, as the title...
MOVIES
Variety

India’s NTR Jr Says Hit Film ‘RRR’ Has Sequel and Franchise Potential (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Indian star Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., popularly known as NTR Jr, is elated with the success of S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR.” An action-drama set in the 1920s, the historical fiction story by Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli makes real-life Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) meet and become fast friends. The occupying colonial British are their common enemy. The film opened March 25 with $65 million, making it the leading film globally that weekend. Gross revenues have now crossed $105 million. “I was very clear about what the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘RRR’ Review: Jr NTR & Ram Charan In S.S. Rajamouli’s Latest Epic

Click here to read the full article. “Bigger than Ben-Hur.” Never again will I bandy around this expression to describe mere weddings, parties or anything else. S.S. Rajamouli’s epic RRR (Rise! Roar! Revolt!), which tells the story of friends who discover they are on opposite sides of India’s struggle for independence, is so massively bigger than Ben-Hur that I’ve almost forgotten that legendary chariot race. Who needs chariots when you have an army of tigers, jackals and monster stags at your disposal? When one small boy with a lock-and-load rifle can take out an entire British company of colonial lackeys?...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alia Bhatt
Person
Ajay Devgn
Person
Chiranjeevi
Person
Ram Charan
Person
Rajinikanth
Variety

India’s ‘Forensic’ With Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey Set for ZEE5 Debut

Click here to read the full article. Psychological thriller “Forensic,” starring Radhika Apte (“Andhadhun”) and Vikrant Massey (“Love Hostel”) will premiere on South Asian focused streamer ZEE5 Global. Directed by Vishal Furia, who previously helmed the Disney Plus Hotstar Indian adaptation of “Criminal Justice,” “Forensic” is the Hindi-language remake of the 2020 Malayalam-language film of the same name, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas. Apte plays a female police officer in the small hill town of Mussorie, while Massey plays a forensic expert. Together, they are on the trail of a serial killer. The cast also includes Prachi Desai (“Rock On”), Vindu...
MOVIES
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rrr#Mind Blowing#Film Star#Indian#British
IndieWire

Inside the Oscars Ceremony, Will Smith Drama Eclipsed Others That Never Made It on Camera

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, many industry insiders attending the ceremony missed the action. They were at the bar. Everyone from Adam McKay to Apple and Focus executives were wandering the spiral floors of the Dolby Theatre, taking a break from the overlong show to schmooze, when Rock stepped out to introduce the documentary category; in the commercial break that followed, I found myself accosted by attendees begging for a recap when they missed the big moment. The big moment, of course, should have been Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson accepting his...
MOVIES
Variety

After Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle, GLAAD CEO Warns Hollywood: ‘Don’t Wait Until You’re in the Hot Seat’

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat,” the media watchdog’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis bluntly told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday. “There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Bosses Weigh In on When Ethan Will Return — and Whether We’ll See Stevie Again

Click here to read the full article. Brian Tee fans, the wait is nearly over. The “Chicago Med” cast member, whose Ethan Choi been absent for most of the seventh season, will return during Episode 18, set to air on Wednesday, April 13. He will also be in the rest of the season, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider said during NBC’s recent “One Chicago Day.” “Ethan has gone through a lot of changes in his life with the shooting,” Schnieder hinted. Tee has appeared in only three episodes during the season, as he has been filming Amazon Prime Video’s “The Expats”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Grammys on the Ground: BTS Groove to Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo Shut Out of Spotify Party, Execs Party Like It’s 1999

Click here to read the full article. The Grammys touched down in Las Vegas for a weekend of events leading up to the main event on Sunday. While typically, Grammy week stretches over five days and dozens of functions, the abridged version felt like a much more manageable agenda — and awards show veterans, out of practice after two years of lockdown, were thankful for it. At the same time, a return to normalcy meant plenty of music industry chatter as artists and executives mingled excitedly all over the strip. Et tu Kanye? Will he or won’t he show was the question...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Amy Schumer Reveals the Alec Baldwin Shooting Joke She ‘Wasn’t Allowed’ to Make at the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer performed a stand-up comedy set at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theater on April 2, where she continued to discuss Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Schumer co-hosted the ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The comedian wrote on social media following the Oscars that she was “still triggered and traumatized” by Smith’s slap. Schumer referred to Smith as “Ali” during her April 2 comedy set, a reference to Smith’s performance as boxer Muhammed Ali. “I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden Ali was making...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Indian Hitmaker S.S. Rajamouli Unpacks ‘RRR’ Success, Sets Mahesh Babu Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Indian hitmaker S.S. Rajamouli is basking in the success of his latest epic, period action drama “RRR” (“Rise Roar Revolt”). The film released March 25 worldwide and scored a $65 million opening weekend, debuting in third place in the U.S. and second in the U.K. and Ireland. Produced on an approximate budget of $73 million by D. V. V. Danayya, “RRR” is a lavish, rambunctious entertainer crammed with eye-popping set pieces and death-defying stunts. Set in the 1920s, the historical fiction story by Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli see Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama...
MOVIES
Variety

Grammys Viewership Edges Out Last Year’s Record Low With Minor Gain

Click here to read the full article. Sunday’s in-person Grammy Awards on CBS saw just a 1.4% increase in audience size from last year’s partly virtual ceremony, which was a record-low for music’s biggest night. Hosted by Trevor Noah from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the two-month-delayed 64th Annual Grammy Awards drew 8.93 million total viewers across multiple platforms, according to time-zone adjusted fast national data from Nielsen. The in-person show, which kicked off with Noah making a reference to Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock at last weekend’s Oscars, aired live coast to coast on CBS...
MUSIC
Variety

Korean Drama Obsession Explored in Anthony Chen-Produced ‘Ajoomma’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Production has wrapped on the long-gestating “Ajoomma,” a feature film that delves into the fascination that Korean pop culture holds for middle-aged women in Asia. The story, said to be based on the mother of director He Shuming, involves a K-drama-obsessed widow from Singapore who tries to find new purpose in life and instead ends up getting lost in Korea. The script was co-written by He and Kris Ong. ” ‘Ajoomma’ very nicely touches upon a phenomenon that has been taking place across Asia for over a decade – the fascination of middle-aged...
MOVIES
Variety

Studiocanal Links with Paul Laverty, Iciar Bollain as TV and Film Become a Two-Way Street (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Studiocanal is collaborating with Sixteen Films’ Rebecca O’Brien and Morena Film’s Juan Gordon to develop a series created by longtime Ken Loach scribe Paul Laverty and to be directed by Spain’s Iciar Bollaín. The drama series will be the first for both Laverty and Bollaín after writing and directing respectively 19 and nine feature films, including collaborations on Bollaín’s multi-prized “Yuli,” “The Olive Tree” and “Even the Rain,” movies that established her as one of Spain’s top film directors. Over the last few years, Cannes’ MipTV trade fair, once a strict TV silo, is now...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Babylon Berlin’s’ XFilme, Beta Film Reunite for ‘House of Promises,’ an Amorous Peek Into 1920s Berlin

Click here to read the full article. Following the international acclaim of “Babylon Berlin,” XFilme Creative Pool, in partnership with Beta Film, debuted excerpts from its newest drama series, “House of Promises,” scoring on Sunday MipDrama’s  prestigious Buyers’ Coup de Couer Award. The 12-part drama, directed by the reputed Sherry Hormann (“Desert Flower”) and Umut Dag (“Vienna Blood”) for bullishly growing SVOD service RTL Plus, centers on its female protagonists, giving breath to their histories and the tide-shift taking place in the ‘20s that allowed them to chase their passions and ambitions fiercely. “House of Promises” is the female perspective of the Golden...
MOVIES
Variety

Alexander Skarsgård: Being on Stupid ‘Sexy Hunky Hot List’ Prevented Me From Getting Roles

Click here to read the full article. For Alexander Skarsgård, being one of the sexiest actors in Hollywood hasn’t always been a blessing. The Emmy winner recently told The Sunday Times that all the focus on his physical appearance during the early parts of his careers had a negative impact on the choices of roles he was being offered. “I don’t really know if that was the reason I wasn’t getting roles,” Skarsgård said. “Starting out in Sweden, there was stuff about being tall and blond. But most people here are tall and blond. Still, after my first job, I was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy