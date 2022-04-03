Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — After the conclusion of the 2021 season, Sioux City Explorers infielder Jose Sermo claimed the club home run king title. But Sermo’s tenure in Sioux City has come to a close, after signing with the Musashi Bears of the Baseball Challenge League, an independent baseball league in Japan. Sermo put together a historical […]
Tal Anderson Field | Omaha, Neb. Wednesday, April 6 – 6:30 p.m. Pitching: RHP Drew Christo (0-0) vs. RHP Jackson Gordon (0-2) Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Nebraska makes the short trip on I-80 to Omaha, as the Huskers...
LINCOLN - The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class (28th class) reflects recent celebrations of Title IX, with strong female representation throughout the inductees and honorees. The induction ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Lincoln East High School. Ticket prices are...
Comments / 0