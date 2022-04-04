ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Slows Down ‘Peaches’ With Giveon and Daniel Caesar at the Grammys

By Thania Garcia
 1 day ago
Justin Bieber was back on the Grammys stage and performed his teamed-up hit single, “Peaches,” alongside featured artists, Giveon and Daniel Caesar.

Under the warmth of moody red lighting, Bieber started his laid-back performance on a white Roland piano with a slow rendition of the number-one hit. Amidst audience screams and swoons, Bieber transitioned from stripped-back performance and was met by Giveon, Caesar and Bieber’s band on stage.

Giveon’s baritone vocals set the tone for the melodious R&B track and getting the audience members on their feet. Hailey Bieber was seen on the audience camera, lip-synching along to her husband’s track. Lady Gaga and members of BTS were also seen bopping and lip synching along to the song’s wavy keys from their seats.

And if you were watching from home, the telecast unfortunatel, had to bleep the performance’s explicit lyrics, but, nonetheless, the performance was as fun and fresh as always.

Bieber — who was the center of all commotion on the Grammys red carpet, sporting an oversized Balenciaga coat and fuchsia-colored beanie — finished the performance by stomping around the Grammys stage, hyping up his featured artists.

With the song coming to a close, the three crooners swayed along to the song’s closing keys and Bieber shouted out his Justice World Tour band — wetheband. The pop star’s latest full-length studio album, “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” was nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album of the year. “Peaches,” which also credits musicians Giveon and Daniel Caesar, was also nominated for both record and song of the year.

